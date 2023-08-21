I was convinced it was all a farce. My boss had a very colorful large picture on the wall and people would stop to stare at it. After a few minutes, the visitors would invariably have an ‘aha moment’ and walk away. After the first few days, I would walk up to the picture and gaze at it and just didn’t understand how it worked. Everyone would comment on ‘the hidden image’. I would get so frustrated thinking I had some kind of ophthalmologic disorder that would prevent me from ever seeing the theoretical secret image.

People would try to coach me on how to approach the picture. Some people would tell me to stand and allow my eyes to cross and it would magically appear. Others would advise to look at it from an angle, sometimes advising to face away from the nearby window or I would be instructed to angle towards the window. Squint your eyes, hold one open, cover one eye … it just never seemed to end. Yet, I seemed to be the only person on Planet Earth who could not see the picture.

Finally, I experienced my aha moment. Walking through a mall in Wichita Falls, Texas, I came upon one of those mall kiosks you tend to rush by while avoiding eye contact with the sales associate. On display were a couple of dozen stereograms, the optical art bane of my existence. I unloaded my story about not believing the pictures work and how stereograms were merely a grand fraud. He smiled and said he had an idea for me. He had noticed a ring on my finger and walked me over to a picture while having me place my hand on my chest. The sales representative directed me to find the reflection of my ring in the glass.

I couldn’t believe it! I may or may not have yelled ‘Eureka’ causing several shoppers to look our way. I suddenly saw it … I felt like Indiana Jones discovering the Ark of the Covenant. I could suddenly see an astonishing view of dolphins and fish swimming. I felt like a kid who had just discovered I could ride a bike for the first time. I stayed at the kiosk for another 10–15 minutes going from picture to picture in the giddiness of new discovery.

The Bible is similar to those stereograms. When you first look at it, the Bible certainly seems like a great piece of literature. It is unlike other books where you read it from cover to cover and place it back on a shelf. When you gaze into the Bible in an unrushed manner, as with the stereogram pictures, it will open up to imagery in three-, four- and five-dimensional realms.

The longer I regard God’s word, the greater the truths are which spring from the pages. In a sense, if you gaze into the Bible a picture of God’s passionate love for you will come into view. Coming into focus will be a man with wounds in his hands who was executed for healing lepers, forgiving sinners and insulting religious leaders. Amazingly, you will discover that same man was equally God and offers you not only forgiveness but an abundant life of relationship with you.

Had I walked by the kiosk without stopping, I am not sure I would have ever discovered how to see the hidden three-dimensional images. Just as I learned the technique of viewing stereograms, the technique of digging for treasure in scripture can be learned. By taking a piece of scripture such as a favorite Psalm, the passage will bless you as you gaze into it, ponder it and chew on it. The verses should not be merely read, but carefully digested. Certainly, there are programs to read through the Bible in a year. Those are great programs. But, letting a passage marinate and stew will bring three-dimensional messages to your spiritual eyes. It could be an aha moment.

Tony “T-Bar” Barnes is a 28-year veteran of the Marine Corps and Air Force. He is also retired from the Department of Veteran Affairs and can be reached at [email protected]