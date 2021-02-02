Hope: at the start of the New Year, the pastor I work alongside informed me her wise mother had chosen this word as her theme — her mantra — for 2021. It sounded like overly optimistic, wishful thinking to me at the time, as I surveyed the rubble and wreckage tossed out ceaselessly by online news sources. From the horrific carnage of the coronavirus to the hate-filled rhetoric flung back-and-forth without a care, 2021 wasn’t looking any better than 2020.
Then came the attacks of Jan. 6: the terrifying images of members of congress hiding under their seats and running from bullets; of a gallows erected outside the Capitol building, with the intent of executing the vice president. I couldn’t stop the tears from coming as I watched scenes I never thought I’d see in America. Our country, our democracy, appeared to be breaking apart at the seams, descending into some unimaginable, dystopian nightmare. Hope, I thought, shaking my head in disbelief, how ridiculous. How can we possibly have hope now …
But here we are, nearly a month later, and I am watching in amazement as our battered, beat-up nation pulls itself up off the floor and begins the hard work of piecing itself back together — again. I am watching as hope rises up around me and within me — audacious, insane, dogged hope; hope that our country can trudge through this dark night of trials, together.
I in no way want to minimize the significant losses many have suffered, or to trivialize the depth of the issues that divide us. I cannot simply sweep the pain and hurt and injustices of yesterday under the rug simply because I am beginning to hope for a brighter tomorrow. More than 400,000 Americans are missing from dinner tables and living rooms right now because of the coronavirus. Beloved local businesses have closed their doors permanently; incomes and homes and retirement funds have been lost. Many have struggled with isolation and loneliness like never before. The pain caused by years of racial injustice and inequality became something our country could no longer ignore.
And yet, I have hope.
At the Inauguration Ceremony on Jan. 20, a slender, 22-year-old black poet named Amanda Gorman stepped up to the podium to read her poem “The Hill We Climb,” written specifically for the event. With a unique combination of gentleness and boldness, of kindness and tough love, Gorman preached to our weary, struggling nation, calling us to action and giving us hope. (If you have not yet seen a video of this remarkable young woman, please, set aside any political reservations, stop reading, and Google her performance now: I promise you, it is a gift.)
In “The Hill We Climb,” Gorman insists we are “a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.” She calls us to unity, to “lay down our arms so we can reach out our arms to one another,” to “never again sow division.” This wise, old soul, disguised in a petite, young body, says “being American is more than a pride we inherit, it’s the past we step into and how we repair it.”
Gorman acknowledges our collective fear at the work ahead of us, at our place in what is surely a pivotal moment in history. “We did not feel prepared to be the heirs of such a terrifying hour,” she writes; and yet, “while once we asked, how could we possibly prevail over catastrophe? Now we assert, How could catastrophe possibly prevail over us?”
“We will rebuild, reconcile and recover,” Gorman insists. Hope, a new day for our nation, breaking forth, despite all odds. Yes, we have suffered; yes, the night has been dark. Still, “the new dawn blooms as we free it,” says Gorman: “For there is always light, if only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.”
I have hope for our nation, dear friends. True, the night is not over yet, and the work of rebuilding will be painful and challenging. May we find the strength and courage and hope required to not only see the light beginning to break on the horizon, but to be the light itself. Let us hold on to hope.
