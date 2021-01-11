America was born of rebellion.
But what we saw in the Capitol on Jan. 6 went far beyond civil disobedience.
It brought tears to my eyes to see supporters of President Trump storm the seat of American democracy, point guns at our representatives, destroy parts a grand building that is our national heritage, and mock our government.
Last Wednesday was significant for other reasons.
In Georgia, two Democrats won election to the Senate, shifting the seat of power in Congress. It was the deadliest day of the coronavirus in the United States, with more than 3,900 deaths and 255,000 new cases reported, according to New York Times data. Jan. 6 also had religious significance as the day signifying the Epiphany, a Christian festival held 12 days after Christmas that celebrates and recognizes the divinity of Jesus.
And just a few hours into Jan. 7, history was made as Congress — despite the threats that forced their evacuation of the Capitol of a mere half-day before — confirmed Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election. On Jan. 20 he will take the oath of office.
While watching these events unfold, my mind returned to the 1992 presidential election — the first presidential election I was of age to vote in. I was 20.
Poet Maya Angelou spoke during President Bill Clinton’s inauguration in January 1993, reciting “On the Pulse of Morning,” a gorgeous poem about America.
Here is part of it, but I recommend you watch the masterful Angelou reciting the entire work (https://tinyurl.com/nrnqn3l):
“Lift up your faces, you have a piercing need
For this bright morning dawning for you.
History, despite its wrenching pain,
Cannot be unlived, and if faced
With courage, need not be lived again.
Lift up your eyes upon
The day breaking for you.
Give birth again
To the dream.”
There was hope in her words, and recognition of our country’s struggles and the need for unity among all Americans of disparate backgrounds and beliefs.
My mind turned also to our Constitution, which lays out the basis of the U.S. government .
The 14th Amendment, Section 3, states:
“No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States, or under any State, who, having previously taken an oath, as a member of Congress, or as an officer of the United States, or as a member of any State legislature, or as an executive or judicial officer of any State, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
Maybe it’s too late for that.
But it’s not too late for a renewed commitment to our democracy, and to revive hope for the future of our country.
The Vatican News reported that, during Mass to celebrate Epiphany on Jan. 6, Pope Francis noted that “before the Magi could worship Jesus in Bethlehem, they had to undertake a long journey. ‘A journey,’ he said, ‘always involves a change.’ For us, too, our journey through life involves many changes, even mistakes and failures that can nonetheless become learning experiences. ‘With the passage of time,’ the Pope said, ‘life’s trials and difficulties, experience in faith, help to purify our hearts, making them humbler and thus more open to God.’”
I’m not proposing mixing church and state. I’m just pointing out that we can learn from history, so as not to repeat the parts of it that diminish our unity, our country and our freedom.
Michelle Karas is the editor of the four Pikes Peak Newspapers.