On April 27, my mom will celebrate her 90th birthday — truly a major milestone that deserves recognition and reverence.
Ninety years — that equates to approximately 1,080 months, 32,873 days, 788,952 hours, 47,337,120 minutes and 2,840,227,200 seconds. Her new T-shirt, “It took 90 years to look this awesome,” says it all. Let’s give a big round of applause for the birthday girl as she attempts to blow out a wax “90” candle as her family cheers her on to victory.
Sadly, mom is not in the best health, having spent years battling numerous physical ailments that have ravaged her body. She wrestles with diabetes, neuropathy, carpal tunnel syndrome, and hearing and vision loss. She struggles to rise from the sofa, uses a walker to help her move, and relies on family to drive her to the grocery store, and dental and medical appointments.
And yet, despite her ailments and loss of independence, she remains cheerful and optimistic as she each day embrace life’s challenges. She is a survivor, having endured the Great Depression, World War II, a child serving in Operation Desert Storm, the loss of her husband of nearly five decades and COVID-19.
Born in Chicago amid the Great Depression, mom knew only poverty and hardship. Often she speaks about visiting the local delicatessen to buy one piece of deli bologna for each family member for supper and how she could see her hand through the thinly-sliced meat. Mom knew that families worked together in order to survive the economic downturn that gripped the nation.
Seeking a better life for her children, Mom encouraged us to participate in after-school activities, and ensured we attended catechism classes and graduated high school. She was the driving force behind numerous memorable birthday celebrations and Christmases.
Even today, Mom still includes a few dollars in our birthday cards, offers meals when we visit her and asks about our health — acts of love for which good moms are associated. Needless to say, Mom lives for her family.
After Dad died in 2002, Mom focused her attention on my special needs sister, Laurie who, in turn, cared for Mom. Together they found a new sense of purpose in helping each other get through Dad’s passing and the future hardships that awaited them.
As she reflects on her life, Mom questions her child-raising skills. However, I can say with certainty that she was, and still is, a wonderful Mom. She and Dad, too, did the best they could with the little they had, and never beat, starved or traumatized us children in any way. Who could ask for better? Just look at how wonderful I turned out.
Only God knows how much time Mom has left on this troubled third rock from the sun. However, she can meet her maker knowing she did an exceptional job in raising her children. She is an inspiration to everyone, her life a testimony to all that is decent and good.
Sipping coffee together as we reminisce about the good old days has long been a favorite pastime for Mom and me. So, it’s to her I now raise my cup and offer a heartfelt, “Happy 90th birthday, Mom. Thank you and God bless you for all you have done for your family. It is we, your family, who owe you.”
William J. Dagendesh is an author, writer and retired U.S. Navy photojournalist and editor. He has lived in southern Colorado 21 years. Contact William with comments or ideas for his column at nutmeg120395@yahoo.com.