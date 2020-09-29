Editor’s note: This is the latest of several veteran-related weekly public service announcements the VFW Auxiliary to Post 7829 will share via The Tribune during the month of September. To support the VFW Auxiliary, visit their table from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays at the Monument Hill Farmers Market, 66 Jefferson St., where members will be educating the public on programs and highlighting these September events.
On the last Sunday of September, we honor our Gold Star Mothers, as we have for the past 84 years. These mothers have lost sons or daughters during their service in the U.S. Armed Forces.
Not only do we remember and honor the fallen, but also these moms. This year, due to the pandemic, many places across the U.S. were unable to publicly thank and honor Gold Star mothers. So let’s assure Gold Star Mothers everywhere that we will never forget the sacrifice made for our nation.
Where did the idea of the Gold Star come from? We have to go back to World War I to understand its origin.
An Army captain, Robert L. Queisser of the 5th Ohio Infantry, designed and patented a banner to be hung in his home to honor his two sons who were serving on the front line. The banner had a white field with a red border and two blue stars in the center, one for each son. This Blue Star banner soon became a symbol for parents to proudly display that their children were in active military service.
Shortly after the Blue Star banner was created, a Gold Star became the symbol for a loved one who died in battle. The gold star represented valor and sacrifice. It reminded those who gazed upon it that this family suffered a loss in the name of liberty and freedom. The Gold Star was slightly smaller than the Blue Star, and was placed on top of the Blue Star creating a blue boarder as a constant reminder that this loved one will always be remembered and honored.
So now we know about the Blue Star and the Gold Star, but did you know there are two other stars used to honor our military members?
The Silver Star was first created during World War I, when silver threads were sewn over the Blue Star designating that the service member had been injured in war. But it wasn’t until 2010 that the banner displaying the Silver Star, also called the service banner, was formally recognized. The Silver Star Families of America define qualifying recipients of this banner as “any living Armed Forces personnel either currently serving honorably or those who have service honorably from any war, who having served in a war zone, has been wounded by enemy action or who have been injured or contracted a serious illness…” including “those who suffer from PTSD, Agent Orange effect and Gulf War syndrome.”
The White Star banner is a fairly new banner which has yet to be formally recognized. This banner is for our loved ones that served in the military and died from suicide.
All these stars, Blue Star, Gold Star, Silver Star and White Star have websites where you can learn more, and appreciate their cause.