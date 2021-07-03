MONUMENT • Judging by the turnout for the Fourth of July celebration parade in downtown Monument Saturday, one would think not one person there had ever heard the phrase “social distancing.”
Patrons and vendors of the Fourth of July celebration in Monument gathered en masse to once again participate in the annual festivities including a pancake breakfast, parade, street festival, beer garden and live bands. Last year’s festivities were canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic prevention measures.
Visitors looking to celebrate Independence Day and the ability to gather as a large crowd once again lined the parade route — in some places three, four and five rows deep, seated and under makeshift canopies.
Among the vendors in the street festival was Jackson Creek Senior Living, which has been no stranger to pandemic prevention restrictions. Those working the facility’s booth were excited to be able to get out and meet people face-to-face again.
“We’ve done so well during COVID for the most part, I was telling [a co-worker], to see everybody gathered today and out and about, you just can’t ask for more,” Sales associate Laura Hale said.
For other vendors, like Passante’s Home Food Services, which provides free home delivery of all-natural meats, wild-caught seafood and other 100% organic food items, street festivals and markets are critical to the marketing of their businesses. Clay White, regional marketing manager for Passante’s, said he was relieved to get back to in-person marketing with the holiday celebration and the fantastic turnout.
“It’s the lifeblood of our business to get where people are going,” White said. “We deal with ranchers directly and then we bring the food to people. If they can’t find us, they can’t get the ranchers’ food and it affects a long chain of vending people.”
White said during tighter pandemic restrictions, they partnered with what few businesses were allowed to stay open and set up booths outside those doors. That, and referrals from its existing customer base, friends and family, is what helped the business survive.
“If we didn’t have that, we probably would have been out of business,” he said.
Many nonprofit organizations participating in the street festival were pleased to move to in-person interaction from teambuilding and fundraising through online and virtual platforms, and to get be able to speak to people without a device screen or a mask.
“It’s awesome,” Bailey Gargasz, an intern with Monumental Impact and a rising Lewis-Palmer High School senior, said. “It’s great to be able to see people, smiling and happy and back together again in a community setting.”
Gargasz said he felt it was a big loss last year for the town to not be able to have a parade and celebration for the Fourth of July, something he’s always looked forward to, and was pleased to be a part of this year. The exposure is important to generating funding for nonprofits, he said.
“We are getting funding through our camps and the kits we are building, but as a nonprofit its hard to get those funds — which are so important to operate,” Gargasz said.
The booth for Monumental Impact featured drone kits, water conservation kits and soldering kits — all ideas that came from the youth interns at Monumental Impact. The nonprofit has helped the youths foster and kick-start these projects, Gargasz said.
Jeanette Brenton, founder of Monumental Impact, said the in-person experiences for the interns have also been invaluable, and has made a difference for them to have such marketing flexibility.
“It has also added to the team collaborative effort which you just can’t get by only meeting virtually,” Gargasz said.
The Town of Monument also had a booth in the street festival where Town Manager Mike Foreman, other town staff, Mayor Don Wilson and members of the Board of Trustees were present throughout the day. The main goal for the town’s booth was to help inform residents and voters about Home Rule government, which the board is considering as a ballot measure to put in front of voters this November.