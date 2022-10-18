This month’s column is dedicated to those who homeschool or are considering it in the future (and anyone who’s seeking some great resources to enhance their child’s learning, even if you don’t homeschool).
At Pikes Peak Library District, we’re here to support your family’s at-home education throughout the year. We offer a collection of resources to help parents and caregivers navigate homeschooling, whether you’re a first-timer or a seasoned pro.
Looking to get started in the upcoming year? In our homeschooling resource guide, you can find information about Colorado homeschool law, resources on best practices, and where to find supplies and support. There are also no-cost lesson plans, worksheets, teaching tips, calendars, and more, all organized by grade level. Plus, you’ll discover local support groups, blogs, and many other state and national resources that can be helpful.
Want to enrich your student’s education and connect with other homeschooling families? There are plenty of opportunities available at the Library! We host many fun and educational programs, along with an annual science fair for homeschool students, usually held in the winter, and a resource fair for parents and caregivers during the spring.
Some upcoming science programs include “Fun with Electricity and Magnetism” and “Space Detectives,” taking place on multiple dates, times, and locations across PPLD’s service area. There’s also “Digging into Archeology,” happening at Monument Library on Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 2-3 p.m. Students aged 7-12 will get to think like an archeologist as they set up an excavation unit, sink their teeth into the science of stratigraphy, and solve the mysteries of people’s lives through everyday artifacts. Advance registration is required.
Visit our evens calendar at ppld.librarymarket.com to find homeschool-specific programs, which are listed through April 2023 already. Simply type “homeschool” into the search bar to find upcoming programs, and you can even specify by location like Monument or Palmer Lake libraries. And, don’t forget that the Library offers plenty of other activities for kids and teens, which can still add value to your student’s education. Check out the full calendar of events to take advantage of the ones that are a good fit for your family!
I also recommend checking out the Education Resource Center at East Library. The on-site center provides hands-on materials for families wanting to enrich their children’s at-home education or help them improve their skills. We have kits focused on math, science, social studies, and language arts, as well as art and music resources There’s also computer software are available for families with students of all ages to use.
Visit our Homeschool Hub to learn more. And, if you every have any questions or want help getting started, our Library staff is available to help connect you with what you need in our physical and digital spaces. You can visit Monument Library, Palmer Lake Library or another PPLD location that’s convenient for you, call us at 719-531-6333, or start a live chat at ppld.org/ask.
Michelle Ray is Chief Communications Officer for Pikes Peak Library District. Besides reading and touting all that the Library offers, the Kentucky native enjoys spending time with her husband, stepchildren and pets, plus hiking, paddling and volunteering. She can be reached at mray@ppld.org or by calling 719-531-6333, ext. 6401.