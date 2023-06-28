Years ago I did a story about forts in the area. The first structure built by a white man in El Paso county was in what would become Fountain. There is an old stone wall down at Wigwam. It seems the stone wall was probably built by John Irvine in about 1860. He had settled at the spot south of Fountain around the same time as others settled our community. He had two sons, John Junior and M.B., who would later be an early mayor in Colorado Springs. The fort was said to be the first floor of a huge house. The wall was about five feet tall. Some reports say that Irvine’s house was built on them. An old newspaper story even tells of Irvine having stacks of rifles ready for any difficulties! There is no sign now of any building on the walls. At any rate today the walls can still be seen. It was used as a corral for a long time.

Forts were not separate structures in those seen in this area, but were built into homes. There were such in Monument and Fountain, as well as here. There was another on the Mason place, just north of the Irvine’s. The Indians had a technique, where they shot flaming arrows onto roof tops, so forts had fireproof roofs. Small sturdy structures were built of stone, with earthen or sheets of red stone on the roof, and used as forts. It is said that the Mason’s had two small stone buildings which were home forts. There are no known such raids in the area, but there were problems at times.

The first buildings in Monument have long since gone. The most interesting were the stage stops along the way. The stage ran from Castle rock along Cherry Creek to what is now Palmer Lake. When the Monument area settled they had a fort just west of town, near the road.

The Indians were fairly peaceful in this area. The problems were usually caused by Indians who were “visiting” from out on the plains. It was enough of a threat that forts were occasionally needed. The fort in Colorado City is said to have been used at least once. It is thought that this “fort” did have a wall around it, since timber was easier to get here. The story of Jimmy Camp up along the creek with that name seems to include an Indian raid.or two. The marker on the site in Colorado City was stolen, but has new been replaced. People drive by the Wigwam wall and never know its significance!

E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at [email protected].