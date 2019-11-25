HomeAdvisor, a Golden-based company that connects homeowners with home improvement contractors, will close its Colorado Springs customer service center by year’s end and lay off all 229 employees.
The company will consolidate the 4-year-old Colorado Springs operation, located at 9910 Federal Drive, with its offices in Golden and near downtown Denver; it will also retain sales centers in Olathe, Kan.; Chicago, New York and Indianapolis. Laid-off employees will be able to seek jobs in the company’s Denver area offices, where HomeAdvisor is “frequently and heavily” recruiting for sales and customer care positions, a company spokeswoman said.
HomeAdvisor is the sixth call center in Colorado Springs to either close or lay off employees in less than two years, eliminating 1,400 jobs, with many being shifted to off-shore locations. More than 40 call centers in the financial services, health care and telecommunications industries still operate in the Colorado Springs area, employing about 15,000 people.
“To accelerate our growth and to best position our company for the future, we’ve made the decision to consolidate our Colorado sales and customer care footprint, which means we’ll be closing our Colorado Springs location by the end of the year,” Mallory Micetich, a HomeAdvisor spokeswoman, said last week in an email statement.
“These decisions are never easy — we thank our Colorado Springs colleagues for their valued contributions and as we continue to grow HomeAdvisor’s operations, encourage them to apply for open positions at our other Colorado locations,” the statement continued. “This proactive move puts HomeAdvisor in a position to grow faster and ultimately attract more talent to the state we call home.”
Laid-off employees will receive severance packages as well as help in résumé writing, job search through LinkedIn and other social media as well as outplacement and career counseling, the company said. The laid-off positions include sales consultants, project advisers, customer care representatives, marketing consultants and advisers, managers and other support personnel.
The Pikes Peak Workforce Center will hold a job fair with nine employers from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4 for laid-off HomeAdvisor workers as well as five workshops on job hunting, unemployment insurance and other topics.
HomeAdvisor opened the Colorado Springs call center in April 2015 to recruit plumbers, electricians, handymen, maids and home improvement and maintenance personnel to join the company’s network; the workers are matched with homeowners seeking contractors for various home projects. HomeAdvisor is part of ANGI Homeservices Inc., which also includes Angie’s List, HomeStars, Instapro and eight other home improvement-related brands.
Contact the writer: 636-0234