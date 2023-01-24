Editor’s note: This is the first of two stories from interviews conducted with members of the Home Rule Charter Commission and the Citizens for Home Rule issue committee that attempt to explain perceived discrepancies in an investigator’s report. Not all of the article fit in print. For the complete version, please go to gazette.com/thetribune.
MONUMENT • As the investigation into a potential violation of campaign finance laws by the Town of Monument is on pause, initial findings remain incomplete.
A preliminary report states members of the Home Rule Charter Commission and Citizens for Home Rule issue committee did not respond to email inquiries from investigating attorney Grant Van Der Jagt. With this input missing, The Tribune reached out to members of the HRCC and the issue committee in an attempt to further the investigation findings.
At the start of the HRCC’s public meetings to begin drafting the town’s first charter, Ashley Watt was elected to serve as one of the commissioners but later resigned and did not serve beyond its Dec. 16, 2021, meeting. Wayne Laugenson was appointed to serve on the commission and attended his first meeting Jan. 20, 2022. Neither has been contacted in the course of The Tribune’s investigation thus far.
The report states the town attorney authorized payment of the invoice for Yes on 2A signs, door hangers
Members of the commission interviewed each said the attorney had no knowledge of the invoice at hand, let alone authorized the payment of it. Although the report cites the town attorney as Kathryn Sellers at the time of the investigation, HRCC members said neither she as the Home Rule Charter Commission counsel, or later as town attorney, nor previous interim town attorney Joe Rivera had anything to do with the authorization of the invoice for signs and door hangers in favor of the 2A ballot initiative.
The funds were “cured” only after public scrutiny, not born of honesty or the desire to do the right thing, they said.
Steve King said it was his understanding at the time the cost of print materials was discussed, it was allowed for the town to purchase signs as long as it purchased them before the charter was placed on the ballot, even if it wasn’t solely educational purposes.
“When we filled out the report for the issues committee, the issues committee was separate and a group thing,” he said. “My thought at the time was the town bought the signs, the town owns the signs. I didn’t see it as a gift.”
After Kelly Elliott filed a complaint with the town and later noted the issue committee didn’t disclose the purchase of the signs, King spoke to the commission’s legal counsel (Sellers). King said she advised him to have the issue committee disclose the purchase and amend its report of contributions and expenditures. “Which we did,” he said.
Brandy Turner, commissioner and part of the issue committee, said at some point, someone posted the state statute regarding the situation, and commissioner and issue committee treasurer Joel Lusby said, “It all came down to everything saying ‘Vote Yes.’”
Nobody noticed that wording until the signs were purchased and the committee started putting them up, Lusby said.
“I’m a very black and white person,” Turner said. “I read the statute. I understand now, so I’m like, ‘OK, let’s just correct it.’”
Turner took it upon herself to go to Tri-Lakes Printing, the vendor for the materials, and pay for the signs herself. She asked the vendor to refund the money to the town.
“All those documents are on the town’s website today. Nothing was pulled out. Nothing was covered up and redacted. It’s all there,” King said. “That’s the trail from the start to the end. There was no embezzlement. There was no stolen money. And there was no self-interest.”
Matt Brunk, commissioner and member of the issue committee, said if one follows the trail of the purchase, it can be seen where the money is at all times. The issue committee and the HRCC were allowed to have signs stating “Vote Yes on the ballot measure” prior to the measure being placed on the ballot.
Brunk said those involved thought there was nothing they hadn’t been informed about at the time. “We didn’t have counsel at the time this came out,” Brunk said. “We were like, ‘Did we do something wrong? Did Mike [Foreman] do something wrong? Did the town do something wrong?’ So, we really didn’t know.”
The issue committee began discussions about whether paying back the money was an option, and other ways to correct the situation, Brunk said.
“There was a lot of chatter on the other side, and we really didn’t know what to do because we didn’t have counsel,” he said. “At that point, (Turner) just said ‘I’m done’ and paid for the signs. We offered to help pay for them, but she just did it. And we were like, ‘Well, OK then.’”
King said the issue committee did nothing wrong. When the issue committee asked Sellers for advice on the situation regarding its contributions report, Brunk said the cost for that was paid “on our own dime.” That was the last time Brunk remembered the committee discussing the matter until the opposition started to make claims of an electioneering violation, he said.
Regarding using the Town seal for promotional issue committee materials
The seal of the Town of Monument is what Town Clerk Laura Hogan uses to stamp official town documents. The “seal” that is noted in the initial investigation report refers to the Town of Monument logo which was used on the issue committee’s door hangers as well as yard signs, door hangers and direct mailers used by the opposing No on 2A issue committee.
“The logo is not copyrighted,” Lusby said. “It’s free to use. Nobody even has access to the town seal. It’s like a notary.”
Turner said the town logo had been used on materials in 2021 used to educate the community on Home Rule governance and the creation of a charter commission. She said that is where the idea to use the town logo came from.
“We thought, ‘why reinvent the wheel?’ A lot of that stuff had really good reasons for Home Rule,” Brunk said. “Initially we talked about why not take out a few things and put some other things in order to cut down on cost.”
Brunk said keeping HRCC costs low was a priority. The committee wanted to avoid the additional expense of hiring a professional graphic designer.
There was discussion between the HRCC and Town Manager Mike Foreman about the town logo long before any complaint regarding an electioneering violation was made, Turner said. Foreman told them the logo isn’t copyrighted and anyone can use it, she said.
“At no point did anyone say, ‘before you send anything out, let town hall look at it, approve your material,’” Shannon Clark, commissioner and issue committee volunteer, said.
Lusby said because of this situation, it probably will become a new protocol for the town.
Among the HRCC members interviewed, each said Sellers was ever asked about use of the town seal or logo.
Jennifer Coopman, a commissioner and issue committee volunteer, said the only time it was talked about was when the HRCC needed to pick a picture for the front of the charter. They agreed to use a photo of the intersection of 2nd Street and Highway 105.
“We talked about if it was a copyrighted picture,” Coopman said. “We needed to check.”
King said Foreman was asked if they could use that photo for the charter cover, to which he informed them the town owned the photo and it could be used.
Lusby noted once the commissioners formed an issues committee, Sellers recused herself from it and didn’t sit in on any meetings of the committee. “She was out of it,” he said.
The report said town trustees were not permitted to attend HRCC meetings
At the Nov. 29, 2021, meeting of the Board of Trustees when the board approved a resolution to set the first meeting of the HRCC, Trustee Laurie Clark asked Hogan since the meetings were open to the public if members of the board were allowed to attend as well. Mayor Don Wilson clarified board members could attend the public meetings but were not allowed to be a participant.
Lusby said he’s heard from some council members they were told not to attend the meetings.
“They can go. They can watch and they can make public comments,” Coopman said. “However, they cannot participate in our discussion of actually creating the verbiage of the charter. … They may have taken it as, guessing on my part, like they are not supposed to be at the planning commission meetings because it could result in a quasi-judicial hearing and gathering of outside information.”
If some council members were confused by associating the limits of attending meetings of the planning commission with the HRCC meetings, “That’s on them,” Lusby said.
Municipal attorney Corey Hoffman’s advice to the HRCC in the report said, “real world constraint, once the ballot issue is set, town cannot spend any money for or against.”
Those interviewed said everything going on the printed materials in question was decided prior to the ballot issue being set. King said it was prior to the April 18 Board of Trustees meeting when the charter was presented to trustees for affirmation.
“We didn’t submit anything for Mike (Foreman) to approve,” Brunk said. “We took it to Tri-Lakes Printing and that was it. Nobody approved anything and we were never told anybody had to.”
Commissioner and issues committee volunteer Sana Abbott said she approved the design proof with Tri-Lakes Printing to move forward with the creation of the materials.
Watt initially took on designing the materials, but after she resigned from the commission, Abbott took over in order to meet the commission’s timeline. After learning a graphic designer could cost $35-50 per hour, Abbott decided to do the design herself, avoiding further charges to the town, she said.
“It was like herding cats to get everybody’s input, so it became myself and Brandy (Turner) who did the majority of the decision making for the designs,” Abbott said.
Abbott emailed the completed designs to Tri-Lakes Printing and she said she copied Turner and Foreman on that email but she couldn’t confirm Foreman received or saw it.
She also believes she included Hogan on the email.
“I wasn’t being secretive,” Abbott said.
King said all these steps had been completed before the charter was presented to the Board of Trustees.
“The invoice was submitted before the charter went on the ballot,” he said. “We are 100% sure of that.”
The investigation report states at the March 3 HRCC meeting, Foreman told commissioners any printing must be completed by May 18.
This could have been a typo in the minutes of the March 3 meeting minutes of the HRCC, which ultimately would have been repeated in the report. All commissioners interviewed said they understood the deadline to be April 18 and don’t recall Foreman saying May 18.
Brunk said the commission was diligent not to spend money inappropriately and not spend the approved tens of thousands of dollars.
“We were very cognizant to try and get the final invoice for educational materials in by April 18,” Brunk said. “We were like, ‘Hey, the town has offered to pay for it because they said we could have educational materials.’ At this point, we had never felt we did anything wrong. Even after we saw the statute, we thought it made sense, but even then all of this was done before the ballot was even presented.”
King said, interpreting the statute, he didn’t feel the issue committee even needed to reimburse the town. “But it seemed like the right thing to do, and (Turner) took it upon herself,” he said.
“This is nothing that any of us have ever done. We didn’t know. We are volunteers,” Turner said. “I think we did it and we were actually proud of ourselves that we managed to just spend $2,500 on advertising because it can get costly. We were happy to save some money for the town.”
The report states that on March 20, Foreman emailed a link to a Canva account shared with Abbott. … Foreman was not only aware of the artwork in question; he was actively creating it and dispersing it to the HRCC.
Those interviewed said Foreman did email a Canva created graphic file of an educational flier drafted to inform citizens about Home Rule government. The flier was created prior to voters approving the switch to Home Rule and the creation of the charter commission in November 2021. Since no commissioner had experience with the Canva platform prior, none of those interviewed could say with certainty how Abbott was given access to a previously established Canva account used by the town.
Brunk speculates Foreman emailed the previously-created flier, which also may have served as a link to the platform account, ultimately giving Abbott access. Abbott said when she had heard about Canva, she created her own free account and believed she was making changes to the provided flier under that account. She said she added Foreman as an editor to that account so he could see what was created, but she could not say if Foreman ever knew about he was listed as an editor or even looked at the graphic she was working on.
“I kind of wish we had asked or said something, in hindsight, because of the ‘Vote Yes,’” Abbott said.
The flier provided to the HRCC was created in 2021 by someone within the town, not Foreman, and was a one-page 8.5-inch by 11-inch graphic, Coopman said. Foreman dispersed the graphic to Abbott because the commission asked for it, rather than have one of the commissioners create new materials from scratch or pay a professional designer.
“He was not creating. That was the only thing he sent and it was only because he had access to it and we did not,” Coopman said.
The report states Foreman emailed the forwarded artwork to the HRCC on April 4.
However, Coopman said records show Turner had emailed Foreman the morning of April 4. Without a response, she then emailed Laura Hogan later that morning, and Hogan forwarded the message on to Foreman. Foreman never distributed artwork that day as the report states, Coopman said.
King noted all of the commission’s emails had to go though either Foreman or Hogan.
“Any time we wanted to say anything to anybody, even each other, they would disperse it, because of possible Sunshine Law violations,” he said. “So there is a chain for every single email.”
The actual proof of the designs from Tri-Lakes Printing was never emailed or forwarded to Foreman, just the invoice, all those who were interviewed stated.
The report said the timing of Foreman’s and Abbott’s actions, combined with Hoffman’s instructions, “point to a clear scheme to deceive the BOT and the voters.”
King said everything was approved prior to being placed on the ballot. The town has a cycle for when they pay vendors involved, so he couldn’t say for sure when the invoice from Tri-Lakes Printing was paid. According to a Paid-in-Full invoice from Tri-Lakes Printing, the invoice was marked paid on May 4. The invoice date was marked April 15.
The report says on May 11, Abbott sent an email through Foreman and Hogan to the HRCC proposing a dinner meeting at La Casa Fiesta to discuss the disbursement of the printed materials.
The email also suggested inviting “Mike and Laura,” which Abbott said referred to Laura Kronick, the issue committee’s registered agent. Abbott said the group, now as an issue committee, met at the restaurant to pass out the printed materials among them.
“We were all going to do our share to pass out the door hangers and everyone on the issues committee was going to take some signs,” Abbott said.
The report says Abbott proposed use of further taxpayer dollars to help pass the issue and directly said, “We need to get dates to support the passing of the HRC and speak to the public/answer questions, etc.”
In her email, Abbott referenced a series of community engagement events which were scheduled and held through the months leading up to the November 2022 election, she said.
Each of the commissioners interviewed, who participated in the issues committee, said those community events had no cost outside of coffee and donuts, which were paid for from their own pocket. They said no taxpayer funds were used to organize or host the events.
The events were hosted at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, for which there was no charge, they said. King said the only thing the town paid for, prior to Turner’s re-purchase, was the invoice from Tri-Lakes Printing.
The report says during a Dec. 13 special meeting of the Board of Trustees, it was stated during public comment the Secretary of State had investigated this case and dismissed it. … “This lie was also predicated by Steve King.”
King said he may have received false information regarding the Secretary of State’s office investigating the matter and retracted his statement of it on the SaveMonument Facebook page as well as on camera during a KOAA TV news report.
“This is what I had heard. It was second-hand information,” King said. “If that’s the case, then I’m wrong.”
The report says Kronick’s filing of the issue committee’s report of contributions and expenditures states in-kind value of $2,500 on her filing.
The last filing of this report from Kronick, available on the town’s website, was received by Hogan on Dec. 12, marked as amended, and lists Turner as having provided $2,512.50 on Dec. 10. In the description of the donation, it states, “The in-kind donation previously reported from the Town of Monument was transferred to Brandy Turner. The Town was refunded the money from the printer and Brandy Turner purchased the signs and door hangers.”