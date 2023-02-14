Editor’s note: This is the second of two stories from interviews conducted with members of the Home Rule Charter Commission and the Citizens for Home Rule issue committee that attempt to explain perceived discrepancies in an investigator’s report. Find the first article, “Home Rule Charter Commission members answer allegations made in initial Town of Monument electioneering investigation report,” published in the Jan. 25 Tribune, online at bit.ly/3I0kBiW.

MONUMENT • As the investigation into a potential violation of campaign finance laws by the Town of Monument remains on pause, The Tribune continues interviews with members of the Home Rule Charter Commission and the Citizens for Home Rule issue committee to explore the validity of the initial, incomplete findings.

The investigation probed whether an in-kind donation worth $2,500 made from the Town of Monument to the Citizens for Home Rule Charter issue committee violated the Colorado Fair Campaign Practices Act. The committee used the money to print signs and door hangers bearing the words “Vote Yes,” related to a ballot question seeking voter approval of the town’s home rule charter, campaign finance reports filed with the town after the election show.

The report states members of the HRCC, and subsequently members of the Citizens for Home Rule issue committee, did not respond to email inquiries from investigating attorney Grant Van Der Jagt. With the additional information from the HRCC missing from the findings of the initial report, The Tribune reached out to members of the HRCC and the issue committee in an attempt to further the investigation findings.

In January, the Monument Town Council, which had been without legal council for several weeks, approved the hiring of an interim town attorney, the law firm of Collins Cole Flynn Win & Ulmer PLLC of Lakewood.

The council went into executive session during its Feb. 6 meeting to confer with its legal counsel on specific legal questions relating to Van Der Jagt’s investigation findings of Dec. 28.

The findings state that minutes of the April 6 HRCC meeting are not available on the Town of Monument website, and cite there’s no record of the artwork discussion on electioneering materials.

The agenda for the HRCC April 6 meeting included a review of the graphics for the information mailer. However, the actual minutes for the meeting are missing.

Most of the committee members interviewed admitted the whereabouts of the meeting minutes are a mystery, although some could not remember if the meeting actually took place.

“If I was a part of the opposition, and said ‘that sounds shady’ — yeah, that does sound shady,” said HRCC member Matt Brunk. “How can eight people not remember that meeting especially when Janet [Ladowski] is probably the best minute taker of all time? There’s a side of me that thinks, did we actually meet on the sixth?”

From The Tribune: Was the Home Rule Charter skewed to benefit particular individuals or groups, as the report states?

Brunk said anybody could run for the nine seats available for the commission in the 2021 election when voters approved the formation of the HRCC. He added that he’d never met some of the commission members approved by voters prior to the commission’s’ first meeting.

“There’s definitely collaboration, for sure, because we care about the town,” Brunk said. “But it’s not collusion. I didn’t put up any money to be on HRCC. I don’t think everybody else did. That’s just how it was.”

Commissioner Jennifer Coopman said possibly as many as 13 people picked up packets from the Town of Monument to run for election to the commission. Only nine turned in their packets.

“There were only nine people that turned their packets in so it wasn’t like we were trying. We were it,” she said.

Brunk added, “There cannot be collusion when it was open to anybody. That’s the part that infuriates me. [The opposition] is trying to say there was some secret thing we were trying to come up with, or at least spin it that way. There’s nothing secret about us.”

The investigation findings state Steve King and Sana Abbott participated in ongoing cyber-bullying, adding to the hesitance of residents to speak in the investigation.

The report links to three Facebook posts HRCC chairman King (now a member of the town council) King had made prior to the November election which the investigator considered to be cyber-bullying, as well as two made by Abbott, also a member of the HRCC (and not a town councilmember).

One of the posts, which King made on the SaveMonument Facebook page, said, “If you think Home Rule is going to turn Monument into Boulder, then prove it, come here and debate, instead of using radical far left tactics. … We will be waiting.”

King said the post was intended to be a challenge for debating those opposing the charter and does not consider any of the posts mentioned as cyberbullying.

“I always try to be respectful online,” King said.

Abbott admitted her post was worse. “I regret doing that because I was mad at the accusations from [the opposition],” she said. “They were just badgering us, but again, it was not my proudest moment and since then I have not really posted anything. … I won’t get sucked into that because I remember how angry I was.”

According to Van Der Jagt’s findings, per “fair and effective” redistricting, as defined in the Colorado Constitution, the municipality can make stricter rules, for example by imposing a 3% deviation instead of 5%, however it cannot allow for redistricting in violation of U.S. or Colorado constitutional limitations on gerrymandering which are broader, for example 16% instead of 5%.

HRCC member Coopman noted there are several aspects for establishing districts allowed by Colorado Revised Statutes, one of them being water. The HRCC had multiple conversations about the town board setting the rates for Monument water, she said.

Regarding the 16% disparity noted several times in the report, King said that percentage was based on registered voters. The HRCC acquired the population data from then-planning director Meggan Herington. The commission then looked at what the population would be allowing for additional residents in the Monument Junction development as well as Jackson Creek North and others.

“We did our best to go off of voter rolls, but it was totally not accurate,” King said.

King noted all the HRCC commissioners live on the west side of I-25. However, he said, in one established district per the charter, the 16% increase applied to the east side in the other district given its anticipated population after new residential developments in the works are completed. In addition, the report cites laws in reference to congressional districts while Monument has no congressional districts, King said

“There is no redistricting, because we didn’t have any districts, so the whole gerrymandering claim is a total piece of trash,” he said. “[HRCC legal counsel] Kathryn Sellars gave us the criteria to follow and that’s what we did.”

HRCC members also said the only other conversation that came up during its meetings regarding the establishment of districts was from HRCC member Wayne Laugeson, who suggested a third district be established solely for Downtown Monument. King said the commission couldn’t justify that because of the population of downtown residents.

The findings state Van Der Jagt sent an email to King requesting all communications between the HRCC and then-attorney Kathryn Sellars on Dec. 19. The report says no response was received. The report also says HRCC member Abbott also did not respond to a document request, and that both she and King refused to answer questions.

None of the HRCC members interviewed by The Tribune were told by the town manager, attorney or the investigator that they would be contacted regarding the investigation.

King said he not receive any email attempt to contact him. “I don’t know where the heck [the investigator] sent this email,” King said. “Whether I would’ve responded or not is a different story, but one hundred percent I did not get anything. I even checked my spam folders, because I was shocked.”

Abbott said while she did receive an email from Van Der Jagt about five days prior to Christmas, she did not open it. She said she did not realize it was regarding the investigation since she was not informed she would be contacted, she said.

The report states the HRCC regarding districting] immediately started discussing how they would financially benefit from redistricting during its first set of meetings.

Coopman, whose residence is served by Monument water, said during discussions about water rates as it applies to districts she made comments about wanting to have more people on Town Council who are affected by Monument water rates. “I believe I made a joke about having more people on the board who had to pay those water rates,” Coopman said.

Brunk said he could also think of things he had said during meetings which may have been misconstrued as seeking financial gain.

“I was very flippant,” he said. “I don’t like poorly run government, so I think at one point I was like, ‘You know, I’ll be the mayor.’ Again, not possible when anybody can run. The entire process we discussed many things about not benefiting financially, but again, I was like, ‘Oh, we are going to be millionaires.’ There’s no evidence to support anything like that, we said.”

King said, “If discussing our own financial gain was in the minutes, that would have been very foolish if we were trying to do this ‘collusion.’ I’ve seen other charters talk about councilmembers being compensated. They usually just cite state statute. We left it out altogether.”