MONUMENT • There is just over a month before the Town of Monument’s first drafted home rule charter is placed before voters for adoption.
With the question of adopting the drafted home rule charter in front of voters on the Nov. 8 election ballot, Monument Citizens for Home Rule group, which has been campaigning for the charter’s adoption, started a series of community meet and greets. The first meeting was Sept. 24 at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce office in Monument, where supporters and some of the charter commission members could help educate and answer questions from community members.
“I hope citizens will come out and meet us in person and ask us questions they need answers to,” said Sana Abbott, who served on the Home Charter Commission.
Other meet and greets are scheduled at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. Oct. 15, both at the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce. Information is also available from the “Monument Citizens for Home Rule” Facebook group.
Charter commission chairman Steve King said over the course of creating and drafting the town’s first home rule charter, the most common question from community members has been “why is this necessary?” The ‘why’ is mostly geared toward the Town of Monument having its own local government to address its own concerns, desires and interests, rather than live in State of Colorado statues, he said.
Sales tax collection was also a topic some people have not understood completely.
“Sales tax collection is performed by the state, and the state gets to decide how much revenue we are entitled from sales tax collection,” King said. “As our town boundaries shift from time to time, there may be a delay in the state changing our boundaries, and we may be getting shortchanged on collecting our fair share of the taxes, with no real way to challenge or audit the accounting of the state economically.”
Being a home rule municipality would allow the town to collect those taxes directly, by passing the state “middle man” and other home rule communities have noticed an increase in revenue once they moved to home rule, King said.
“Monument is growing before our very eyes,” Abbott said. “I feel like while it’s not a huge town, we are big enough to handle our own taxes and other elements that a strong functioning town can do on its own.”
As the charter commission researched the charters of other towns, it learned over 90% of towns in Colorado are their own municipality.
“Personally, I feel that if this passes, the bonus will be on the town to look deeply into what we are doing,” Abbott said. “It will keep us in line. It will make us stronger.”
King said the charter was created with citizen rights in mind. He said the commission drafted it so the town’s local government is more skewed toward elected official accountability.
“The government is better positioned for our local environment rather than a set of generic rules established by state representatives who don’t understand our local issues,” he said.
The only real objection King said he has heard from community members over the course of the process stems from people not understanding or wanting change.
“Change in government can be concerning as most people are skeptical of change. I am too,” King said. “You always need to wonder why a change is necessary, but change can be a good thing too, and we have a very good group of involved citizens that deeply care about our community who drafted this charter with the goal of making Monument a better place for all of us. I think this charter achieved our goals.”
The process of drafting the charter came with its easy agreements between commissioners as well as lengthy discussions over contentious items.
King and Abbott said the easiest and agreeable aspects of the content on the charter regarded constitutional rights.
“As some other Front Range communities have started to infringe on protected rights, we wanted to make sure our elected officials would be prohibited from restricting those in any way,” King said.
Other easy decisions were based on increasing checks and balances that prohibit government from being overreaching and some included requiring supermajority votes from what would become a Town Council, rather than a Board of Trustees.
However, the toughest decisions came from elected official qualifications and whether the commission wanted to establish some form of compensation for elected officials initially. One particular regulation that created heavy discussion was the minimum age requirement to serve on Town Council. The drafted charter calls for a minimum age of 22 years.
“This was a hot topic for us,” Abbott said. “We went around for hours on this one. Everyone on the charter had their own very valid reasons, so like most other topics we went around and around, we collaborated and then finally voted.
“The age limit to run for other office is higher. You cannot rent a car if you are not 25 years old, etc. So I feel we didn’t take this one with a shrug on our shoulders. We heard each other’s thoughts and concerns.”
Other long conversations were geared around the balance of restrictions while still allowing representatives the freedom they will need to make decisions on behalf of the residents.
“Those decisions are difficult because human nature is to make too many restrictions and government doesn’t function well under those scenarios,” King said. “So finding a balance can be difficult.”
King said he feels government’s natural tendency is to grow and to take the easy path when it comes to allowing outside entities power over the town and its communities’ destiny. Being a large proponent of being involved as a citizen and remaining engaged, which motivated him to seek election to the Home Rule Charter Commission in the first place, he said.
“From time to time, we need to reevaluate the path that our government is heading, and the opportunity to create our own ‘Constitution’ was a very motivating force for me to help create,” King said.
Monument’s first home rule charter, appearing on the Nov. 8 election ballot, is available to read in its entirety on the Town of Monument’s website at www.tomgov.com as well as the Citizens of Monument for Home Rule Facebook page. Abbott hopes members of the community which have not read it yet will do so prior to Nov. 8 so they can vote based on their own conclusions.
“We put our hearts and minds into this every Thursday evening for hours and often went home with homework,” Abbott said. “It was taken very seriously for the benefit of our wonderful town.”