MONUMENT • As the Nov. 2 election draws near and ballots reach voters’ mailboxes, the measure to switch the Town of Monument’s form of government is up for question as are the nine citizens who will help draft its new charter.
Ballot initiative 2G will ask voters to decide whether the town should move to municipal home rule. Although this ballot question, if approved, does not change the form of municipal government for Monument from statutory to Home Rule immediately, it sets the stage for initiating the change by forming a commission of citizens to would draft a Home Rule Charter for the town.
If voters favor moving to home rule, the Charter Commission would have six months to draft a new town charter and would hold at least one public hearing before submitting the proposed document to the Board of Trustees.
The final town charter after its drafting process would be put before Monument voters for approval in 2022.
In addition to the ballot question, voters will be asked to approve a list of citizens listed on the ballot as well to serve on the charter commission. Nine commission seats have been established for the ballot, and nine citizens appear on the ballot uncontested.
Home rule grants the municipality the authority to tailor its system of government to address the needs and desires of its community at the most local levels, said Steve King, a former town planning commissioner and candidate for the charter commission. Home rule also allows the town more freedom to craft local ordinances, collect taxes, make decisions, define zoning, create election laws, obtain judicial procedures, create districts to better represent areas of residents, create economic development opportunities, define roads, issue bonds and give the town more flexibility to solve local problems unrestrained by state requirements, he said.
“It grants more citizen control of our community,” King said. “Think of home rule as a local constitution drafted by residents of the town, the charter commission. Collectively, this commission will draft a charter on how to set up the government structure, it’s authority and limitations.”
In lieu of taxes, home rule form of government does not override limits set by the Taxpayer Bill of Rights. However, local sales tax collection would be direct instead of being collected by the state, which then issues the town’s portion.
“We don’t have to rely on the state’s accounting methods,” King said. “It also gives us the ability to collect hotel taxes, use taxes and excise taxes on real estate development outside of state statute. It allows us to prioritize how our money is spent and not how the state dictates we prioritize spending.”
King said a potential downside of the process to switch to home rule is if the charter isn’t drafted correctly the first time, it can be difficult to amend. However, he noted, there are 100 home rule municipalities in Colorado, many of which have been around for decades.
“It will take community involvement and support, but should make us a better place in the end,” King said.
Candidates for the charter commission are required to have the same qualifications as any candidate seeking election to the Board of Trustees. The candidates appearing on the ballot are:
Sana Abbott — Abbott has been a Monument resident since 2005 and has worked in the defense industry for over 20 years, with careers ranging from systems engineering to IT management. She presently works at L3 Harris in Colorado Springs, and has two children who attend schools in Lewis-Palmer School District 38. She has also been instrumental in the Save Monument movement. “My goal is to help Monument retain the small town feel that I and my family love,” Abbott said. “I’m excited to help draft the charter should the Home Rule pass.”
Matt Brunk — Brunk has lived in Southern Colorado for over 30 years — Monument for the last 10. He has served on the homeowners association of his community for nine years and is one of the founding members of the Save Monument movement. He teaches civics at a local junior high school. “I believe in small government and restricting government overreach and crony capitalism,” Brunk said. “Government needs direction from the people, not the other way around.”
Shannon Clark — Clark is also a member of the Save Monument movement and was involved with fighting the process behind the Alpine Distribution Center. She has a background in grant and program management and is a staff member at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs in the Cybersecurity Program office. “I am committed to working to keep Monument a great place to live and preserving what makes Monument special,” Clark said.
Jennifer Coopman — Coopman has been a resident of the Tri-Lakes community for more than 25 years and a resident of Monument for the past 10. She is in her 11th year of teaching in D-38, where her children are in school. She and her husband have been involved in volunteer efforts to maintain the character of Monument which they remember from their childhoods, Coopman said. “Our current form of government has become very accessible for out-of-town entities to heavily influence our elections, zoning, public works and elected officials,” she said. “I believe we, the residents of Monument, should decide how we are governed and what rights and responsibilities we grant our government.”
Steve King — King has lived in Colorado 29 years and has been a resident of Monument for three and a half. Also a Save Monument core member, he also worked to voice concerns against the possible Alpine Distribution Center and the Conexus Metro District. He is continuously involved with the town planning department, staff and Board of Trustees to assist with relaying community desires. As a member of the town planning commission, King voted against the approval of the Conexus development, Willow Springs, Monument Junction and the initial proposal of the Village at Jackson Creek. He is a former chair of the Englewood Planning Commission and is a business owner. “I believe in smart development that’s good for the community, not the developer,” King said. “I believe strongly in community involvement for better government and development.”
Janet Ladowski — A nine-year resident of Monument, Ladowski has lived in Colorado for 32 years and is also a core member of the Save Monument movement. She is employed by D-38 as a high school and middle school substitute teacher, and has served on a variety of committees and commissions in many communities. She seeks to be a part of the home rule charter commission to help citizens protect the town’s small-town character. “Home rule will grant our elected leaders the authority to better address the needs and desires of Monument,” Ladowski said. “Community input and participation is of the utmost importance.”
Joel Lusby — Lusby is a Colorado native and after winning an audition to join “The President’s Own” U.S. Marine Band, he served in the Marine Corps for 20 years. He moved to Monument in 2017 and is passionate about maintaining what residents of the town treasure about it, he said. He volunteers as a substitute teacher in D-38 and performs music with local volunteer groups to help fundraisers for charity organizations. “My desire is to promote a charter as independent of state statutes as possible and one that gives the electorate as much control over development in Monument as possible,” Lusby said.
Brandy Turner — Turner is a co-founder of the Save Monument movement’s Facebook group and was involved with voicing the at large community’s concerns against the Alpine Distribution Center in the Conexus development and the formation of its metro district. She has lived in Monument for 10 years and serves on the HOA board for Trails End. “I am interested in making our town a better place to live,” Turner said. “I believe home rule is the first step in our town being independent and making decisions that affect us directly.”
Ashley Watt — Watt has been a resident of Monument for eight years and believes altering Monument’s form of local government from statutory rule to Home Rule is the best choice for the town. She excited for the opportunity to also serve on the charter commission, she said. “I believe home rule will help ensure Monument will preserve the small town feel and that its citizens will have more input in how our town evolves in the future,” Watt said. “Home rule will provide the freedom to make local legislature with input from its citizens with minimal state inference.”