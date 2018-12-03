In 1984, $45,000 in community donations poured in to the Colorado Springs Gazette after the newspaper published an article highlighting a local family in need. That year, 27 disadvantaged families were the recipients of those donations, sparking the creation of Gazette Charities’ Empty Stocking Fund.
Thanksgiving Day officially marks the 35th year of giving through the Empty Stocking Fund campaign, which provides resources for local health-and-human service organizations throughout the Pikes Peak region that help those in crisis and assist others in attaining self-sufficiency.
In the last 34 years, $20 million has been raised to abet disadvantaged families and individuals through the fund’s 20 partner agencies. Last year, 1,971 donors raised nearly $1.2 million to assist 325,749 people in need, according to figures from the Empty Stocking Fund’s 2017-2018 report.
This year and beyond, the goal is to continue growing those numbers and expand the initiative to a year-round venture.
“We are focusing on removing (the Empty Stocking Fund) from being associated with just Christmas, because we do sustain these (partner) agencies throughout the year,” said Deb Mahan, hired in August as Gazette Charities’ first full-time director. In this capacity, she leads and manages the Empty Stocking Fund and will oversee its expansion.
This initiative was marked by a revamped logo — providing a fresh visual interpretation of the Empty Stocking Fund’s future objectives — and a new website, which recently launched.
And although the holiday season campaign will remain, “we want people to understand that they can donate any time,” Mahan said.
Mahan said partnerships with the El Pomar Foundation, Add Staff and Wells Fargo cover administration costs, allowing 100 percent of ESF proceeds to directly benefit its 20 partnership agencies. Matching donations by the El Pomar Foundation and the Bruni Foundation allow contributions to grow by up to 45 percent.
And the heftier, the better, as those donations go a long way for recipients like Tri-Lakes Cares, which has been a partner agency since the campaign’s inception.
“We’re grateful to be a partner with the Empty Stocking Fund and work with other agencies, many of which are also partners of the ESF, as we feel a sense of community,” said Tri-Lakes Cares Development Manager Christine Bucher.
The community-based resource center improves the lives of those in need in the Tri-Lakes area and Pikes Peak region through emergency, self-sufficiency and relief programs, according to its website.
“We’ve been in the community for 34 years and while we are known mainly for our extensive food pantry program, we also provide rental assistance, utilities assistance, self-sufficiency classes and services, and a neighborhood nurse program. We try to provide as many services as we can … under one roof … to make it easier for people to get the services they need,” Bucher said.
Last year, Tri-Lakes Cares assisted 369 households and approximately 907 individuals, and contributions from its partnership with Empty Stocking Fund make this possible, she said.
“Funds received from the Empty Stocking Fund go into our general operating fund, so they’re not destined for any one specific program. That allows us to divert funds to the programs that are of greatest need at the moment.”
Bucher added that the partnership with ESF also provides TLC “a sense of stability, knowing that we’ll receive the funds, and that allows us to budget accordingly so we can look at growth and change.”
“We look forward to continuing our partnerships and relationships to make sure we can meet the needs of the community,” Bucher said.
Mahan said part of her focus is increasing the ESF’s scope and donor base “so that more people have the opportunity to give to our partner agencies through the Empty Stocking Fund.”
As part of this vision, Empty Stocking Fund plans to host events in the spring and summer, alongside traditional events during the holiday season. Another goal this year is to break fundraising records, Mahan said.
“The last couple of years we’ve hit this ceiling, so to speak, of around $1.1 to $1.2 million in funds raised. I’d like to see us break that this year.”
This weekend’s Parad-Ice on the Promenade event at the Promenade Shops at Briargate, The Broadmoor’s White Lights Ceremony Saturday, Rock Bottom’s Give Night on Tuesday and a concert by Joe Nichols at the Whiskey Baron Dance Hall & Saloon Wednesday — all in Colorado Springs — will benefit the Empty Stocking Fund.
For a full list of calendar events or to make a donation, visit the Empty Stocking Fund website at fillanemptystocking.org. Find ESF on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @esfsprings.