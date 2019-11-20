A favorite holiday spectacle is returning to the Mile High City and this holiday season, they’re adding a second location.
Dubbed “Christmas in Color,” each show will consist of a mile-long drive-through of synchronized lights and music with 1.5 million LEDs adding color to the display. Expect plenty of holiday tunes and decorations to match.
A portion of the proceeds from the event will benefit Make-A-Wish Colorado, a nonprofit that helps make dreams come true for children facing critical or life-altering illness.
One big perk of this style of light show is that spectators don’t have to brave the winter elements to enjoy the experience. Sit in the warmth of your car and tune in to the correct radio station at the volume of your choosing.
One light show will be found at Water World in Federal Heights. The second will be at Bandimere Speedway in Morrison.
Here’s a look at what the show is like:
Tickets are available online for $26 per car regardless of the number of passengers.