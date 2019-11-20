Santa Claus is a very busy guy this time of year, but not too busy to make an appearance in the Tri-Lakes area.
From 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, keep your eyes peeled for the Jolly Old Elf. He will be teaming with Monument and Palmer Lake police, the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, the El Paso County Sherriff’s Office and Toys for Tots. to deliver toys and good tidings to area children.
Santa will be easy to spot as he’ll have a police and fire vehicle escorts, complete with lights flashing and sirens on.
In a related matter, prior to that date, Toys for Tots is collecting new, unwrapped toys at several locations:
• Monument Police Department, 645 Beacon Lite Road
• Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District, 16055 Old Forest Point, Suite 103
• Walmart, 16218 Jackson Creek Parkway
• Tri-Lakes YMCA, 17250 Jackson Creek Parkway
• Lewis-Palmer High School, 1300 Higby Road
• Palmer Ridge High School, 19255 Monument Hill Road
• 7-Eleven, 283 W. Highway 105 and 990 W. Baptist Road
• Walgreens, 265 Highway 105 and 725 W. Baptist Road
• Family of Christ Lutheran Church, 675 Baptist Road
• St. Peters Catholic Church, 55 Jefferson St.
Deadline for toy dropoff in boxes at the above-mentioned sites is 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10.