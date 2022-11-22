Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration.
THROUGH DEC. 3 and DEC. 4-11
Woodland Park Dan Makris Holiday House Decorating Contest — Registration deadline is Dec. 3, with judging taking place Dec. 4-10 and winners announced Dec. 11 at the Woodland Park Wind Symphony Concerts; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
• • •
THURSDAY
Turkey Toss — 9-11 a.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $20 for ages 6-11, $40 for ages 12 and older; 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
The Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Meal — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; 719-636-3891.
• • •
FRIDAY-DEC. 31
”The Wizard of OZ Colorado” — A new holiday play by Chris Sorensen, loosely based on L. Frank Baum’s OZ stories, The Butte Theater, 130 E. Bennett Ave., Cripple Creek, go online for prices; thinairtheatre.com.
• • •
SATURDAY
Mountain Artists Holiday Show and Sale — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; ritarandolph2@gmail.com.
• • •
SATURDAY-JAN. 1
Holiday Headframe Lighting — Headframes of mining days will light up the sky with holiday ornaments and more, Victor and Cripple Creek; victorcolorado.com/events.htm.
• • •
DEC. 1
Meet the Artists Holiday Happy Hour — Holiday gathering for the community with door prizes, festive food and activity, 6-7 p.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park; iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org.
• • •
DEC. 3
Kiwanis Breakfast with Santa — with free pancake breakfast, Mrs. Claus, cookies, letters to Santa, crafts and games, 8-11 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, free; facebook.com/upkiwanis
30th Annual Christmas in Divide — by the Divide Chamber of Commerce, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Summit Elementary School, 490 Meadow Park Drive, Divide; dividechamber.com
• • •
DEC. 3-4
Holiday Bonanza — With artist demonstrations, gift table, music and treats, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park; iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org.
Tweeds “Sounds of the Season” Holiday Home Tour — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., to benefit Teller County nonprofits, Woodland Park, $5 and up; wphht.org.
Lighter Side of Christmas Parade — 6-7 p.m., downtown Woodland Park, featuring Woodland Park Wind Symphony, Mike’s Crazy Hat Contest, trophy presentation, and free cookies and cocoa; lightersideofchristmas.com
• • •
DEC. 4
A Snazzy-Jazzy Christmas Concert — 6 p.m. reception, concert with Swing Factory Big Band at 7 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
• • •
DEC. 8
Nonprofit Cooperative Holiday Feast — Join nonprofits in the community for dinner. Bring a dozen cookies to share, 5-7 p.m., Reserve Out Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park; iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org.
• • •
DEC. 9-11
Christmas Market — 5:30-10:30 p.m. Dec. 9, 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. Dec. 10, 1:30-6:30 p.m. Dec. 11, Charis Bible College Banquet Hall, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park; heartofchristmas.org.
”The Heart of Christmas” — 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 p.m. Dec. 10, 3 p.m. Dec. 11, Charis Bible College Auditorium, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park, $35, $20 for ages 5-12, free for ages 4 and younger; heartofchristmas.org.
Victor Parade of Lights — 6 p.m., downtown Victor. Parade lineup starts at 5 p.m.; klottig@cityofvictor.com
• • •
DEC. 10
Artist Market — 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Hotel St. Nicholas, 303 3rd St., Cripple Creek, info@HotelStNicholas.com; 719-689-0856.
Gold Gamp Christmas — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Victor and Cripple Creek. Christmas Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Parks & Recreation Building; 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., annual luncheon at Aspen Mine Center East; 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., childrens activities at AMC East with hot chocolate/cider and s’mores outside, Santa at 12:30 p.m.; noon, annual Gold Camp Christmas Parade; contest awards, 1:30 p.m.; Cholorado Springs Chorale free concert at Cripple Creek Baptist Church; visitcripplecreek.com.
Christmas at the Ranch — With food, music and fellowship, 5 p.m., John Wesley Ranch, 21285 Colorado Highway 67, Divide, $25; go.fumc-cs.org/jwrchristmas.
• • •
DEC. 11
Woodland Park Wind Symphony Christmas Concerts — 4 and 6:30 p.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, donations accepted; woodlandparkwindsymphony.com.
• • •
DEC. 11 AND 23
Santa and the Dinos — Visit with Santa, make an ornament and more, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, 201 S. Fairview St., Woodland Park, included with museum admission; rmdrc.com.
• • •
DEC. 13
Holiday Breakfast with the Nonprofit Cooperative — 9-10:30 a.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park; iwantto@soarwithnetworkfundraising.org, 719-401-2301.
• • •
DEC. 15-17
”A Christmas Carol” — Presented by Funky Little Theater Co., 7 p.m. Dec. 15-17, 2 p.m. Dec. 17, Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park, $15-$19; funkylittletheater.org.
• • •
DEC. 16
Live Nativity — starts at 6 p.m., Charis Bible College, 800 Gospel Truth Way, Woodland Park.
• • •
DEC. 17
Community Holiday Celebration — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Coomunity Partnership Family Resource Center, 701 Gold Hill Place, cpteller.org
Santa’s Missing Sleigh with Denise Gard — Fun tales, holiday crafts and pictures in front of cool back drop with Santa, elf Denise and Santa’s helpers, 1-3 p.m., Rocky Mountain Dinosaur Resource Center, 201 S. Fairview St., Woodland Park, included with museum admission; rmdrc.com.
Gourmet Art & Wine Paint Night — 5:30.-9 p.m., Reserve Our Gallery, 400 W. Midland Ave., Suite 120, Woodland Park; 719-401-2301.
• • •
DEC. 18
Winter Wonderland — 9-11 a.m., Colorado Wolf and Wildlife Center, 4729 Twin Rocks Road, Divide, $20 for ages 6-11, $40 for ages 12 and older; 719-687-9742, wolfeducation.org.
Woodland Park Community Singers Holiday Concert — 3 p.m. Ute Pass Cultural Center, 210 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park; wpcsingers.org.
• • •
DEC. 23
Parents’ Night Out — Holiday Special — 6-10 p.m., Woodland Aquatic Center, Woodland Park, $45 (kids ages 6-17), registration required: city-woodlandpark.org/calendar; 719-687-5233
• • •
DEC. 25
The Salvation Army Community Christmas Meal — Noon-1:30 p.m., Woodland Park Community Church, 800 Valley View Drive, Woodland Park; 719-636-3891.
• • •
DEC. 31
New Year’s Eve Celebration — 6 p.m.-12:30 a.m., Ute Pass Cultural Center, $55/person, $100/couple, lighersideofchristmas.com
For more holiday events, go to coloradosprings.com.