Note: Many events require advance tickets or registration.
THROUGH DEC. 2
Benet Hill Monastery Gift Shop — 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays, 11:15 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Sundays, 3190 Benet Lane, Colorado Springs; 719-633-0655, benethillmonastery.org.
• • •
THROUGH DEC. 24
Santa’s Wonderland — Free photo with Santa, Bass Pro Shops, 13012 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, go online for times: tinyurl.com/mwwayutr.
• • •
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
Dueling Pianos — Wild Turkey Weekend — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $15-$20; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
SATURDAY-SUNDAY
Holiday Alpaca Extravaganza — 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Black Forest Community Club, 12530 Black Forest Road, Colorado Springs; secab-extravaganza.weebly.com.
• • •
DEC. 3
North Pole at Tri-Lakes Arts & Crafts Fair — 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Grace Best Education Center, 66 Jefferson St., Monument; monumenthillkiwanis.org/mhk.
Small Town Christmas Book Signing — With Heidi Koland, “If I Could Ride a Train,” 1-3 p.m., Covered Treasures Bookstore, 105 Second St., Monument; 719-481-2665, coveredtreasures.com.
Monument Annual Tree Lighting — With entertainment, craft booths, food trucks, 3-5 p.m., with Santa’s arrival at 5 p.m., Limbach Park, Second and Front streets, Monument; townofmonument.org.
• • •
DEC. 9
A Winter’s Eve — Holiday concert with David Arkenstone & Friends, 7-9 p.m., Tri-Lakes Center for the Arts, 304 Colorado 105, Palmer Lake, $35 in advance, $40 day of show, $80 VIP; trilakesarts.org.
• • •
DEC. 9-10
”A Christmas Carol” — Presented by Funky Little Theater Co. and Palmer Lake Arts Council, 7 p.m. Dec. 9, 2 and 7 p.m. Dec. 10, Palmer Lake Town Hall, 42 Valley Crescent St., Palmer Lake, $25, $10 for ages 9 and younger; funkylittletheater.org.
• • •
DEC. 23
Country Christmas Show — Featuring Cody Cozz, Exit West and Matt Heard, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $30-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
DEC. 22
Dueling Pianos — Holiday Edition — 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $25-$35; bootbarnhall.com.
• • •
DEC. 31
New Year’s Rockin’ Eve — Featuring SofaKillers, Soapdish will open, 7 p.m., Boot Barn Hall at Bourbon Brothers, 13071 Bass Pro Drive, Colorado Springs, $125-$175; bootbarnhall.com.
For more holiday events, go to coloradosprings.com.