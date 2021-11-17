For holiday party versatility, try a Little Black Dress.
Every woman should have an “LBD” in her closet — it’s a wardrobe staple. A go-to that is ready-for-anything, anytime, anywhere, the LBD is at-once graceful, elegant and simple.
Dress it up — with statement jewelry, a bold hairstyle and rhinestone embellished heels — or take things down a notch and accessorize with tights or leggings and a pair of sneakers. The difference is in the details: you will find options in mini, midi and maxi lengths, a variety of sleeve lengths (or strapless and one-shouldered varieties), and assorted materials, including lace.
You can make your LBD as individual as you are: Don a jacket or blazer, add a belt or wrap a stole or scarf around your neck and shoulders.
Check out holiday LBDs with sequins, in velvet, and with pleated skirts; they are a hit that cannot miss!