The spirit of giving was contagious at an annual concert benefit for Tri-Lakes Cares last month.
For six years, a group of musicians has performed a free Christmas concert for the Tri-Lakes community at St. Peter Catholic Church in Monument with any donations going the Monument-based nonprofit organization. Last year’s concert raised $3,500 for the community-based, volunteer-supported resource center. This year’s Dec. 6 concert raised a whopping $13,735.
“It was triple what we’ve collected in the past. We were just thrilled by the amount that was raised,” said Lisa Hawthorne, communications coordinator for the church.
Haley Chapin, executive director of Tri-Lakes Cares, said the big increase was due to the generosity not only of a donor who pledged to match donations, but to those in attendance who were inspired to give more when they heard their dollar contributions would be doubled.
“This was the second year where Tri-Lakes Cares was chosen as the beneficiary for this concert. Last year brought in $3,500, while this year the concert raised nearly $14,000. There are two things to credit for the increase: First, and most important, was just minutes before we got up to speak, Father (Gregory) Golyzniak announced there was an anonymous donor who would match up to $5,000 in donations. That spurred the community to give a lot more. Then, once the numbers were tallied, the donor was so excited that their generous offer spurred such an increase in giving, that person decided to match all the donations completely.”
Chapin also credited an inspiring “Mission Moment” — a talk by a recipient of Tri-Lakes Cares’ services — for spurring donations from among the more than 500 community members who attended the concert. Kimberly Crosby, who in the past was helped by TLC and is now a board member, spoke.
“The audience really found her Mission Moment talk to be insightful, hopeful and inspiring. It moved people to give that much more,” Chapin said.
The sixth concert featured area musicians J.J. Kaelin, Rob Lambrech, Pam Chaddon and Teresa Phillips, who performed both religious and secular Christmas music for a full house.
“They are so talented you get goosebumps!” Hawthorne said. “This concert was the perfect way to kick-off the holiday season.”
On Sunday, Dec. 15, the musicians presented a check for $13,735 to Chapin and Crosby at the church.
Chapin said the donation is unrestricted funding, meaning it’s not designated to any certain TLC program.
“We will use it wherever we have need. That’s the best kind of donation we can hope for,” Chapin said. “To be able to have the flexibility of undesignated funds allows us to put the money where we need it. It allows our organization to best serve the community.”
Chapin extended a “huge thank you not only on behalf of myself and the organization but also on behalf of the clients that we serve, to this anonymous donor. When things like this happen it inspires a community to know that their donation of $1 turns into $2, or that giving $100 turns into $200.
“We hope that donor hears how grateful we are and inspires others to become donors to match donations in the future. I’d like to say to that person, ‘Look at all this change that you inspired!’”
She said TLC is also grateful all donors and to St. Peter Catholic Church for hosting the benefit.
Learn more about Tri-Lakes Cares, the only food pantry and human services organization located in and serving northern El Paso County, at tri-lakescares.org.