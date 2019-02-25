Historic arch removed for safety reasons
The arch over Third Street in downtown Monument was removed Feb. 21 after it was deemed structurally unstable and a serious hazard to property and traffic.
The arch marked the original entrance into Monument’s historic downtown long before Second Street became the primary access point. At a town hall meeting earlier this month, Director of Public Works Thomas Tharnish presented details about the arch’s instability. The arch did not meet construction requirements because of improper welding.
Tharnish showed the Board of Trustees videos he took of the arch swaying in winds clocked at 49 mph. These high-wind events greatly increased the risk of the sign collapsing, he said.
“The concern is if this thing falls,” he said. “If if falls during the day and some car goes by … that presents a huge liability.”
Business owner Margo Csintyan, owner of a clothing store on Washington Street, said it’s for the best that the arch is coming down, despite its long history.
“Whatever we can do to enhance Monument’s beauty is important,” Csintyan said, “but not at the risk of people’s safety.”
Tharnish and representatives of the engineering company AECOM held a meeting in 2017 to discuss the arch’s structural stability. The arch’s origins are a mystery. Engineers couldn’t find any of the original designs that explained how the arch was built. Tharnish said the arch may have been built in the early ‘90s, but the exact date is unknown.
Police Chief’s Annual Report
Police Chief Jacob Shirk presented the Board of Trustees with updates on the Monument Police Department’s activities over the past year.
Shirk focused on his department’s willingness to provide backup and respond to calls for the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and Palmer Lake Police Department. In return, the sheriff’s office occasionally provides the Monument Police Department with K-9 units, detectives to assist with investigations and a SWAT team whenever tactical support is needed.
The department currently has a full-time detective. Shirk reports that in 2018, Monument responded to reports of robbery, theft and assault.
“This is not Mayberry anymore,” Shirk said. “You’re going to see that we have some serious crime up here that sometimes takes additional resources and time.”
The department has invested in training mats for police officers, all-terrain vehicles and new finger print scanners to verify the identities of people in question. Shirk said paramedics are also being trained to work in unison with police officers in incidents involving active shooters.
Romanello Residency
Last week’s Board of Trustees meeting began with an appearance from former Secretary of State Wayne Williams, who discussed the legal requirements for remaining a resident of a town. This comes after the newest board member, Jim Romanello, was accused of not being a Monument resident.
Anne Howe, who ran against Romanello in the November election to fill a vacant seat on the board, alleged that Romanello currently lives in a home outside of Monument’s town limits and should therefore be removed from his position.
Romanello told The Tribune in an interview last month that he has lived at his home in the Village Center Metro District in Monument for 11 years and also owns a rental property in Colorado Springs.
Williams, drawing on his expertise in election law, said someone can live outside of a town’s limits and still remain a resident of that town. It all comes down to the person’s intent, he explained.
He cited a case in which two Woodland Park residents were renting a home outside of the city limits while their home was being built in Woodland Park. Even though they weren’t living within the city limits at the time, they still remained residents of Woodland Park.
“You do not need to be there all the time,” he said. “Yes, you can go visit your parents. You can go on a business trip. You can literally leave the city as in the Woodland Park case so a new house can be built”
When deciding if someone is still a resident of a town, courts also look at the address filed on income tax reports, motor vehicle registrations and voter registrations.