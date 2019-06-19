Chris Lennon competed in his first Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in 2012. The Woodmoor resident roared up America’s Mountain in his gas-fueled 1973 Porsche 911 in 12 minutes, 33.021 seconds. He set the fastest time for small displacement cars in the Vintage Class.
An avid sportsman — he has played hundreds of golf courses around the world (including the legendary St. Andrews in Scotland) — Lennon raced up Pikes Peak each year for the next five years (2013-2017), and always found the event to be a thrill-a-minute. He became convinced a how-to guide would be helpful for rookie racers and even some veterans.
Lennon’s vision came to life last week with the release of his book, “THE PEAK OF RACING: Pikes Peak through the racers’ eyes.” The 150-page hardcover book includes more than 100 photographs. The book has a breakdown of all 156 perilous turns drivers must navigate during the 12.42-mile portion of the highway that is used as the racetrack.
Bobby Unser wrote the book’s foreword.
“This was a two-year project,” Lennon said of his coffee-table book. “My original thought was to do a book for Pikes Peak rookies. When I first started racing on Pikes Peak seven years ago I thought, ‘Wouldn’t it be great to have the knowledge of people who have gone before, and here’s how to do it. A guidebook of how to race the mountain.’
“Then a friend gave me the idea to talk to other drivers who have raced, and I thought, ‘That’s a great idea.’”
Lennon sent emails out to everybody who competed a couple of years ago and received great feedback. So he took it a step further and began contacting the real legends of the race, like brothers Bobby and Al Unser, Rick Mears and Mario Andretti.
On one of his fact-collecting trips to Albuquerque, N.M., Lennon spent a full day with the two most famous members of the Unser racing family.
“Bobby is the one who really stepped up,” Lennon said. “During my initial interview with Bobby, we ended up spending eight hours talking at his house. He was incredibly gracious and he is probably the greatest storyteller I have ever met in my life. He’s unbelievable.
“He told me he owes everything to Pikes Peak. He said he never would have gotten his initial test in an Indy car had he not driven on Pikes Peak.”
Bobby won the Indianapolis 500 three times and Al won the famed race four times.
The Indianapolis 500 is the oldest motorsports race in America dating to 1911. The Hill Climb began in 1916 and is the second-oldest.
Unser provided some unique perspective of the Hill Climb from when he was a young man looking up to his uncle Louis competing in the race up through his own most recent Hill Climb victory in 1986. Bobby won his first Hill Climb in 1956. The span of 30 years is the longest in Hill Climb history.
“Bobby talked to me (about) how this race is not the same as when he raced in it, and he’s right,” Lennon said. “He knows this race better than anybody, and it’s not the same race now that it is fully paved. It can’t be and it never will be again.”
Lennon’s other big thrill in his research for the book was a phone interview with Mario Andretti. In 1969, Andretti won the Indianapolis 500 and the Hill Climb in the span of a few weeks.
“I was on the road traveling/working, and I get this call from Mario’s personal assistant, and she said, ‘Mario is really interested in this project you’re working on, and he’d love to talk with you right now.’” Lennon said. “On the other end of the phone, it was surreal to hear Mario say, ‘Hey Chris, this project you’re working on sounds interesting. Tell me some more about what you’re doing.’”
While he was writing his book, Lennon and his race team were in the process of converting his car to all-electric. He missed racing in the 2018 Hill Climb while the car was being transformed.
“We are the first-ever team to convert a winning car to full electric,” Lennon said. “It’s been an enormous undertaking and should make for an interesting story.”
Things have progressed with Lennon’s car — its pricetag runs into the high six figures — and he looks forward to racing up Pikes Peak on June 30 during the 97th running of the event.
“This engine is far less complex than an internal combustion motor with thousands of pieces that are all moving around,” Lennon said. “Electric motors are incredibly simple and incredibly viable. That was one thing that was attractive about this. This should be much faster than what I’m used to.”
Lennon’s fastest time up the mountain was 10:50 in 2017. He said he hopes to break the 10-minute barrier this year.