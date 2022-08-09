Crohn’s & Colitis Awareness Week isn’t until the first week in December, but an event that’s coming up this month in north Colorado Springs is helping to draw attention to and raise funds for the cause even sooner.
“Crohn’s disease is an inflammatory bowel disease that causes chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract,” states the Chohn’s & Colitis Foundation website.
People of any age can be affected by Crohn’s, but the disease is “most often diagnosed in adolescents and adults between the ages of 20 and 30,” the website states.
A Pine Creek High School senior is among those who suffers from the chronic inflammatory bowel disease.
Kate Elizabeth Paden, 17, will share her experience with Crohn’s with dozens of people at a local event to raise funds to find a cure.
KeP Shining, an organization created to fundraise and create awareness and support for children “with invisible diseases to include Crohn’s & Colitis, Ehlers Danlos and POTS,” is hosting the inaugural Sunflower Social event and hopes to raise $10,000 to benefit the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation, Rocky Mountain Chapter. More than 80 cents of every dollar raised will go toward fulfilling the foundation’s mission.
Invisible illnesses or disabilities cause pain and suffering an onlooker can’t necessarily see. An invisible illness “is an umbrella term for any medical condition that isn’t easily visible to others,” states talkspace.com.
“This includes chronic physical conditions such as arthritis, diabetes, fibromyalgia, and others — but also mental illnesses.”
Kate was diagnosed with Crohn’s at age 15 in March 2021 and also suffers from EDS and POTS.
Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS) is a hereditary connective tissue disorder and Postural Tachycardia Syndrome (POTS) is a condition that affects blood flow. The teenager has experienced extreme pain from these conditions. And she wants to find a cure.
The Sunflower Social will be from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 20 at a private residence in Black Forest, and will feature guest speaker Tolulope Falaiye, MD, a Children’s Hospital Colorado gastroenterologist. Falaiye serves on the board of trustees for the National Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation and is certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology.
There will also be locally sourced food, spirits, live music and a silent auction.
Tickets are $75 and can be purchased at one.bidpal.net/sunflowersocial/ticketing. Each ticket includes an open bar, appetizers, dinner, dessert and entertainment, and will be put toward research to help find a cure for ailments like Kate has.
Her mother, Kristine Garofalo is on the board the Crohns’ & Colitis Foundation, Rocky Mountain Chapter.
Garofalo, who spoke with The Tribune for the Aug. 3 article, “Sunflower Social in north Colorado Springs aims to raise $10K for IBD cure,” said, seeing her daughter suffer is “heartbreaking, and I always say ‘Never estimate what a mama will do for her children.’”
Kate has also been a part of several other fundraisers for the foundation over the years.
We hope the community will rally around this teen as she strives to make a difference for others while battling for her own health.
