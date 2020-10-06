If you have followed my column for any length of time, you know that I have an equivocal view of the church. My relationship with the institution has been somewhat tenuous and strained over the years: we will go through glowy, good patches, only to have a volatile disagreement that ends in me storming out and vowing never to return.
The church, I’m certain, has been disappointed by my general lack of commitment: failing to regularly attend everything from Sunday morning services to Bible studies, and taking a full five years to finally join the church where I am now a member. Likewise, I have hardly stayed silent about the numerous ways I feel the church has failed our society — little things like supporting slavery, encouraging misogyny, and taking simply ages to accept the LGBTQ+ community. There have been many times I believed we had reached the end of the road, that we were going our separate ways for good, that this time our breakup would be permanent.
But, I have always returned, always found myself yet again walking again through those heavy, oak doors; plunking myself down on a hard, wooden pew; letting out an audible huff as I crossed my arms and shook my head; saying, “Fine. Whatever. I’m back.”
For some reason, I can’t give up on church. As much as I’ve tried to sever my connection with the church, to wash my hands of the whole mess, to set religion down and just walk away from it all — I can’t.
In fact, instead of walking away from the church, I seem to be moving toward it, becoming more and more tangled up and involved. For instance, I’m attending theological seminary: divinity school — the place people go when they are preparing to work in churches. Also, I recently accepted a new job working (wait for it …) at a church. The further I go in my seminary studies, the longer I work at my job, the more I can see myself working at a church long-term. Not what I expected.
To be clear, I don’t have some rose-colored, flaw-free view of the church all of a sudden: things are far from perfect in the church — whether it be the one I’m a member of, the one where I am employed, or the global church as a whole. Still, it has its good points; and right now, in the midst of everything going on in the world, I’m hanging onto anything good with two hands.
One bright point I find in the church is community. In a society that is growing increasingly more disconnected — whether by choice or due to a virus that forces us all to our homes — I find comfort in the community I find at church. The multigenerational groups that knit prayer shawls for the sick, or prepare meals for those with new babies; who meet online for Bible study and collect socks for the homeless. Churches can grow communities of incredible depth, that serve both those inside and outside its walls. But, like any relationship, you have to put in time if you want it to grow and thrive. You have to show up — whether that means in person or online. I think this is something I am finally learning: to show up, to commit, to be less fickle. If I want connection and true community, I have to put in the work. I think I am finally believing the benefits of a good church community are worth the effort.
Maybe more important to me than community, though, is hope: I keep returning to church because of the hope I find and sense and experience there. Hope that things will get better, hope that we can help build a more just world; hope that we are held by a benevolent force, hope that — somehow, despite all evidence to the contrary — all will be well in the end. It’s the hope of the church that my heart aches for, that keeps me coming back, again and again.
We may continue to have our ups and downs, the church and I. We may never have the most stable relationship. But I think I’m in for good, this time: there is too much I need there. I just can’t walk away.
Elizabeth Eden is a mom, writer, yoga instructor and musician. She lives in Northgate with her big, beautiful, messy clan. In her free time, she enjoys wine, dystopian novels and documentaries on quantum physics. Send her ideas and feedback at trilakeslife@pikespeaknewspapers.com.