MONUMENT • The owners of the new Lolley’s Ice Cream shop in downtown Monument designed it as a place for families to linger and play while enjoying good, old-fashioned homemade ice cream.
After months of renovations to a 130-year-old house at 175 2nd St., Lolley’s Ice Cream held a soft opening as the owners continue to develop what will be the shop’s core flavor lineup as well as rotating flavors.
Lolley’s is owned by Shelley and Dustin Sapp, who moved to the Tri-Lakes area from Indiana in 2017.
Shelley began making ice cream in her home kitchen a couple years later. After searching the region for and not finding her favorite flavor of ice cream — graham cracker, she decided to learn to make it herself at home, using her small Cuisinart.
“I missed it and couldn’t find anything like it anywhere, so I decided I was just going to make it at home,” Sapp said. “It turned out pretty good, so I started making other flavors.”
Her graham-cracker flavored ice cream, known as the Graham Slam, is now a core flavor at Lolley’s.
Soon after, Dustin Sapp saw the property on 2nd Street become available. The Sapps decided Monument was in need of an ice cream shop where people could congregate and spend time together and enjoy delicious creamy treats. Their kitchen creations became a seed for a renovation project which culminates into a new family business.
Shelley Sapp said she finds homemade ice cream noticeably different than products found in retail stores.
“The quality is noticeably different,” she said. “It’s smoother, creamier, (and) has no preservatives and additives — which is a big deal for us as far as our product goes.”
Renovation efforts gutted the building to a shell, including removing asbestos as well as layers of flooring to reveal the home’s original hardwood floors. One aspect of the property Shelley Sapp is excited to reveal is the development of Lolley’s outdoor space in back, fitted with seating areas, a pergola and a section of what will be grass where large-scale games can be played and child patrons can enjoy the space.
“Our kids, when they were young, we went to our local ice cream store, and when we were finished, they would go play and we would just stay with our friends and talk for a little bit,” Sapp said. “I wanted to offer a safe place for the kids in the area.”
While COVID-19 pandemic restrictions derailed renovation efforts for about 12 weeks last year, Lolley’s recently was able to have its soft opening and now has several core flavors available for purchase as well as a full drinks menu of espresso items, hot chocolate and apple cider. In addition, the store offers dessert to-go kits in a variety of flavors including a S’mores Sunday Kit ($14.50-$37.50) and an Ice Cream Float Kit ($11.50-$41), that comes with Colorado-made sodas without artificial flavors and preservatives.
In fact, all of the toppings available at the store are free of artificial dyes, preservatives and flavors.
Sapp said the store’s renovations are now complete with the exception of a few small touch ups and completing the decorations. One focal point of the store’s inside seating area is a large print of a painting by Windsor, Colo. artist Mark Ludy a children’s book author and artist who created the concept of Lolley’s mascot, a cow. Lolley the cow is depicted in the painting enjoying ice cream with children under a tree, setting the kid-friendly tone for the business’ inaugural location.
Sapp said they anticipate a grand opening for the store this spring. In the meantime, the primary focus of their efforts is the development of perfect recipes for new flavors.
“In the next month, we will have three or four dippable flavors for people to get cones, and our bakery cabinets will be filled with goodies like pies, cupcakes and cookies,” she said. “It’s been a learning experience to transfer recipes from my little home machine to the store’s industrial equipment. We are experimenting and getting really close to having them all finalized.
“We are working very hard to get people a quality product so it’s taking us a little bit longer so we can get it just right.”
Eventually, the store will offer at least two non-dairy products and may offer a popsicle for those with Keto dietary limits.
Sapp will be using Lolley’s social media accounts to update patrons on new flavors as they become available. A new flavor, Strawberry’s My Jam, was announced last week on the shop’s Facebook pages.