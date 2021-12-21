Christmas is the “most wonderful time of the year,” for many.
“With the kids jingle belling and everyone telling you’ll be of good cheer,” croons Andy Williams croons in the classic Christmas song of the same name.
But for others, finding any joy during the winter holidays is near to impossible.
“While many of us find the holidays a time of joy and celebration, others experience a completely different set of emotions. It can be a time of year rife with stress, sadness, depression and loneliness,” states a recent article “How to Cope With Holiday Stress and Depression” on the Cleveland Clinic website.
In that article, psychologist Dawn Potter explains some of the things that cause this type of holiday depression, including hectic and stressful schedules.
“If you’re in a large family, it can be incredibly stressful trying to balance different holiday obligations and coordinating schedules, especially if you have kids,” says Potter. To that, I’ll add coordinating family visits during a prolonged pandemic, navigating a your own holiday trip or planning for children returning from college or extended family to get to you. It’s all stressful.
Not being around family can also be difficult, especially around the holidays. Potter says, “If a family has experienced loss or are separated from a loved one, that can make the holidays a sad time.” Or maybe because of work or circumstance, a person finds themselves spending the holidays alone.
It’s not surprising that depression and Seasonal Affective Disorder are prevalent during the winter months, when the days are shorter and there’s less light.
In short, it’s not all “holly jolly” for everyone (referencing the Burl Ives holiday classic).
“People who find themselves in these circumstances sometimes assume that everyone else is having a happy, stress-free holiday,” Potter states. “And that can really make what they’re feeling that much more challenging.”
So what can you do if you or a loved one is having a tough time during the holidays? It’s important to be sensitive to others who might be experiencing holiday blues, holiday depression, stress or anxiety. And also to practice self-care and be cognizant of when you’re not feeling so festive.
Rachel Weir, a child and adolescent psychiatrist at Huntsman Mental Health Institute at the University of Utah, offers some suggestions in a recent web article, “Holiday Blues — Put Your Mental Health First This Holiday Season.”
Here’s what she recommends:
Stick to a schedule. “It’s important to schedule things and ideally have someone like a friend, family member, or therapist hold you accountable to following through,” Weir says. Gifts to give, events to go to, work obligations — all can be hard to keep track of. Keeping a written record, even just in your phone calendar, can make it easier to accomplish your goals for this time of year.
Write things down. Along those same lines, making actual note of things that bring your joy to refer to later can be helpful. “Write down things that help you boost your mood and note what you are doing when you are feeling your best,” she says. She encourages referring back to these reminders on more difficult days.
Limit alcohol. How easy it can be to overindulge. “Why not, it’s Christmas!” you might say to yourself. But drinking, of course, can be self-medication during times of stress. And it’s easy to overdo or even abuse. “Excessive alcohol use can have a harmful effect on mood and sleep.” Remember that mood and sleep are primary self-care building blocks.
Watch what you eat. This goes along with previous suggestion. Food and sleep are key to good mental health. Perhaps, like me, you view this self-care tip with incredulity. Who can resist all the cookies and cakes and hot chocolate that surround the holidays. Did I mention the cheese trays? Splurging during the holidays is completely OK, Weir says. “But try to balance the indulgence by planning healthy meals on days when you don’t have social events or plans.”
Plan something for yourself after the holidays. This one speaks to me. I’m planning a girls’ day with my sister in January. We’re both looking forward to a little “me”/”us” time once the holidays are over. Weir notes that having something to look forward to is important — even just a single outing can help to lift your mood.
Volunteer. Helping others can help you feel connected if you’re down, and also keep your thoughts off your own problems. I add to this suggestion making donations of food or clothing or unwanted gifts to those who are less fortunate or to local nonprofit organizations.
Limit time on social media. Are you familiar with doomscrolling? I’m guilty of turning to the internet in excess when I’m feeling down or overtired. But, as Weir notes, scrolling Instagram or Facebook and seeing how the other half lives often doesn’t leave one feeling any better. And if you have some time off around the holidays, you may find yourself filling it by putting in extra time on your phone. Weir notes, “People’s lives aren’t as rosy as they portray on social media — this can be hard to realize when you are feeling low. So limit your time on your devices, and spend time doing the things you do enjoy with the people you care about.”
Set boundaries. I’m continually working on this myself: Getting more comfortable and confident saying no to things “and to people that may cause you stress,” the article states. Setting healthy boundaries is especially important around the holidays, Weir said. If going to that party or event feels more draining than uplifting, make yourself a priority.
Here’s hoping it’s not a “Blue Christmas” for you. Be gentle with yourself and others, especially those who may be experiencing holiday depression.
Editor Michelle Karas has called the Pikes Peak region home for more than six years. Contact her at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.