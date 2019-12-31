Here’s to a new you in 2020 and beyond.

With the new year comes New Year’s resolutions.
According to Inc.com, No. 1 on this year’s list of New Year’s resolutions is “diet,” or eating healthier. A whopping 71% of people surveyed said that was their top goal.
Diet, eating healthier and exercise should be at the top of the list every year. Most of us enjoy the benefits of a healthy lifestyle. When we feel better physically, we perform better at work and have more stamina to do all the extracurricular activities that give us balanced lives.
Eating healthy isn’t just something we should do for a finite period of time. It should be a lifestyle for this decade and beyond.
In January 2015 I tipped the scale at 331 pounds. I was a big guy. Much too big for my britches, which were constantly expanding due to eating too many tacos, pizzas and Ding Dongs.
My motivation for losing weight had more to do with me fitting into my tux for my son’s wedding in May 2016 than it did with my health, but I reaped a mighty reward along the way by reaching my goal weight of 206 pounds by year’s end. I got down to my ideal weight by November 2015, about two months after I hiked Pikes Peak with my good buddy, Tony Wood.
I’ve been involved in competitive sports since I was a little squirt, so staying active has never been an issue. The biggest factors in my weight gain were my food choices and a metabolism that slowed to a snail’s pace.
I hired a nutritionist in January 2015 and she told me that protein would be my key to losing the weight I desired. I fed my body with 75 to 125 grams of protein each day in the form of eggs, cheese, dairy, poultry, protein bars and shakes. I also maintained my daily routine of working out at my health club, Accolade Fitness, in Colorado Springs.
My dietician instructed me to focus on cardio and resistance training (pushups, situps, pullups and dips), with some weights mixed in to make my body burn calories hours after my workout was done.
I was the poster boy for lifestyle change. There were no cheat days for me. I refused to put anything into my body that would not benefit me. No Diet Cokes. No white bread. No pasta. Everything I consumed was low in sugar, low in salt and low in carbs.
It was not easy to stay on course. It took an incredible amount of discipline to dine out with friends and order a salad with light dressing while the rest of the party was scarfing pizza and chicken wings. But as I shed the pounds I was invigorated with a new zest for life. My blood pressure dipped. My heart rate improved. My triglyceride levels fell in line with there they should be. I was a healthy person and the better for it.
Then came an awful automobile accident on Feb. 17, 2018. Eighteen days in the hospital were followed by 75 days of being bound to a wheelchair, walker and crutches while my reconstructed right hip healed. That hip eventually fell apart, leading to me having hip replacement surgery last April.
Over the last 22-plus months, I’ve put some on some weight because my activity level has been greatly altered. I’ve also been making some spoorer diet choices, but compared to the food choices I made five years ago pre-lifestyle change, I am still doing great.
The main thing that has kept me on course is refusing to overindulge, or indulge at all. There is no reason to eat half a pizza or five tacos at a sitting. Sodas of any kind are of no benefit to anybody, and most alcohol is loaded with sugar, which is our No. 1 enemy.
By no means am I suggesting that I am the Jack LaLanne of health. I am just a normal guy who has battled the monster of weight gain since I was 18 years old.
We all can live healthier lifestyles. It’s a matter of choice. I encourage you to make that choice today. It won’t be easy at first, but soon it will become a way of life and you will be glad you are on the path to a healthier you.
Here’s to a new you in 2020 and beyond.
Danny Summers has been covering sports at all levels in the Pikes Peak region since 2001. Send your story ideas and feedback to danny.summers@pikespeaknewspapers.com.