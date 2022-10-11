Last week, while taking part in a Career Technical Education Advisory Committee meeting at Lewis-Palmer Middle School, I had the opportunity to re-connect with two of the district’s journalism educators.
I heard from LPMS teacher Daniel Russell about the three LPTV “Patriot Update” episodes his class has produced so far this year, and the two print “Patriot Times” newspapers his students have published.
Carrie Hendrix, who teaches journalism classes at Lewis-Palmer High School, filled me in on the new studio that’s coming together there for her classes, and the work they’re doing on learning video editing.
“In our particular fields, we are preparing kids for a career,” said Hendrix, CTE Digital Media and Communications Instructor and Ranger Review News Adviser, who is now in her 20th year of teaching in Lewis-Palmer School District 38.
Hendrix secured a $16,000 Perkins Grant for the new studio, which will be an upgrade from the school’s existing broadcast studio and more conveniently located in proximity to her classroom.
“Our goal is to have our first broadcast from the studio by Oct. 31,” Hendrix said.
It’s a tall order, when needed equipment has not yet arrived, but one that Hendrix is confident she and her students can accomplish.
Russell, who teaches digital photography, newspaper, LPTV and yearbook,, said LPTV’s “Patriot Update” is a full broadcast.
“We’re rebuilding our production program, and creating a production by students, for students, and for the community,” he said.
His students “have put out some really good stuff,” he added.
Russell worked with the school to purchase licenses for the year for his students to use the WeVideo online video editing app, which is more user friendly than the Adobe Premier program used at LPHS, he said. And, because it’s app-based, the students can log in from home to work on their videos.
The LPTV “Patriot Update” episodes run bi-weekly, alternating weeks with the publication of the school newspaper. The students see them in their homeroom periods. You can view the Oct. 3 broadcast here: bit.ly/3SGWRnX. And read the Sept. 26 “Patriot Times” here: bit.ly/3Tbfd0j.
I’m floored by all these students have already accomplished, so early in the school year, and how these two teachers are able to find ways to inspire them.
“We want the students to see their peers. We’re trying to connect with the community as well,” Russell said.
He prompts them to go beyond just interviewing their friends and to reach out and secure interviews owners of local businesses for their articles, such as Rock House Ice Cream and Black Forest Cafe. To do so, he’s worked with students on writing professional email queries.
You can imagine, as a community newspaper editor, that my ears perked up when I heard these students are writing news articles. I told Russell I’d love to include a student-written story in The Tribune. We’re going to work on that!
Unfortunately, the CTE-certified teacher who was working with Palmer Ridge High School students has left the district, which leaves a void there in the journalism curriculum at the moment, Hendrix said. It’s difficult to recruit teachers with that certification, she said.
At LPHS, she has plans to re-start podcast, once the studio is up and running. Hendrix would also like to add a filmmaking class at the high-school level next year.
“It’s a lot to do at the high school all at once,” she said. She currently teaches Adobe Premier video editing and would like to add an Illustrator class to the curriculum.
Through the twice-yearly CTE Advisory Committee meetings, these two teachers are able to brainstorm with me and journalists from Our Community News as part of the digital media and communications group. Other teachers in other areas (such as Biomedical Sciences, Engineering and Skilled Trades) meet with other LPSD teachers to work on building industry partnerships and internships.
Last week was only my second meeting with the CTE Advisory Committee, and with Hendrix and Russell, but boy was I impressed.
Kudos to committee chairs Julie Stephen of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, and Jessica McAllister, LPSD’s secondary programs coordinator, and to all teachers and business professionals involved, on the work that’s being done to make CTE offerings to D38 students even more robust.
Contact Tribune Editor Michelle Karas at michelle.karas@pikespeaknewspapers.com.