While social distancing has helped prevent exposure to COVID-19 and its variants, it also has negatively impacted seniors separated from family.
As older adults are more at risk of contracting the illness, it was especially difficult for them to be separated from family during the pandemic. The extended separation caused isolation, depression and health problems. Seniors who experienced family separation during lockdown are now discovering the difficulties of having to readjust to their family environment.
A study in the journal Perspectives in Psychological Science reported that loneliness can have the same effects on a person’s health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day. Staying connected with loved ones through social media can be beneficial and help a person feel less alone, but can never replace human interaction.
In an effort to boost morale, the staff of Jackson Creek Senior Living in Monument ensured its residents got exercise and arranged for phone calls and window visits between seniors and their families. The facilities’ methods had a positive difference in the lives of its residents and their loved ones, said Kathy Clinton, sales and marketing director.
“Some of our seniors are physically impaired and are lonely, and we saw how the pandemic took a toll on them. Our staff led residents through exercises, and helped upload photos, which made a big difference,” Clinton said.
Through funding support and flexibility to partners and other organizations, the Pikes Peak Area Council of Government’s Area on Aging provided calls of reassurance, said Program Development Administrator Melissa Marts.
“We co-wrote an AARP grant with Innovations in Aging to get tablets for residents in low income apartments, but no word on funding for that yet. The Colorado Springs Senior Center and the Independence Center worked very closely with individuals,” Marts said.
In a SilverCloud Digital Mental Health Platform post, “Self-Care and Coping with Life After Lockdown,” Caoimhe Gaskin wrote that the public is facing another “new normal” as countries lift lockdown restrictions.
“Although the easing of restrictions is positive and a sign that the situation is improving, you may be surprised to find yourself feeling more stressed at this time. Many people have grown used to or found comfort in their lockdown routine during the pandemic,” Gaskin wrote.
“Having to adjust to another phase of uncertainty, rather than returning to how life was before the pandemic, may feel strange or unsettling. Although we may not be able to control external events, we can control how we respond to them.”
In an April AARP story, experts offered tips for sharpening social skills after isolation. These included communicating about comfort level with social gatherings. The study also recommended extending grace to others about their awkwardness, listening to the body and visiting a doctor if feeling unwell or particularly stressed.
Most experts agree the best way to help aging loved ones is to check in with them often through phone, text or email. Older adults can manage their health and well-being by taking frequent walks, speaking with loved ones on the phone, exercising their brain with crossword puzzles or books and meditation.