Courtesy of Heartland Connect

Heartland Connect, founded by Steve Fisher, far right, has not only helped local business owners connect, it has also raised money for for the nonprofit Tri-Lakes Cares in a variety of manners. Pictured, Heartland Connect presented a check to Tri-Lakes Cares for $5,250, 100% of the proceeds from a golf tournament fundraiser at Pine Creek Golf Course in August 2020. With Fisher is, from left, Dave Gustafson, Sarah Fisher and Christine Butcher.