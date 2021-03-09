MONUMENT • For Steven Fisher, networking and community is not only a way of business but a way of life.
The territory manager for Heartland Payment Systems in Colorado Springs, Fisher and Heartland were recently honored with the 2020 Business Person of the Year Award by the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce. The award was also given to Christian Brothers Automotive in Monument, profiled in last week’s Tribune.
Heartland had also been nominated for the honor the year prior. Fissher offered a number of reasons the chamber selected it this time around.
One reason may be for his reputation in the business networking community. At one time, Fisher used to be a part of 12 networking groups around the area, and he is still widely reputed for connecting local business owners with each other and clients. He runs three networking organizations, including one he founded called Heartland Connect, an open business networking group which is free to join and meets the second Tuesday of each month at Overdrive Raceway in northern Colorado Springs.
Another reason he offered is Heartland Connect’s philanthropic spirit with Tri-Lakes Cares as its main nonprofit benefactor. Fisher promotes Tri-Lakes Cares at Heartland Connect networking meetings, collects monetary donations for the organization and spreads the word about its services. Fisher said when he and his wife first moved to the area from San Diego over five years ago, both had lost their employment and relied heavily on Tri-Lakes Cares’ services at the time.
“It’s nice to circle around and be able to give back to that organization,” Fisher said.
In addition, Fisher and Heartland Connect host an annual charity golf tournament for Tri-Lakes Cares with 100% of the proceeds going to the nonprofit organization. The third annual event is planned for August. Last year, the tournament was able to present a check to Tri-Lakes Cares for $5,250, more than double the proceeds from the previous year. Fisher’s goal is to double the amount again with this year’s tournament, with a $10,000 goal.
While Fisher is about to take on representing all of Colorado and New Mexico in his capacity with Heartland Payment Systems, he said his value surpasses his role with the nationwide company.
“My real value is the business contacts I’ve made,” he said. “I hook up a lot of businesses with each other. I provide a lot of good contacts and referrals for them which they can trust. There’s a lot of value to that.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic caused challenges for local restaurants, especially since some were dine-in only and not prepared to rely on online ordering. Fisher and Heartland came to provide solutions.
“A lot of people were forced to change the way they did business,” Fisher said. “Last year was my most successful year. … We made it easy for restaurants to make more money in a safe and efficient way.”
Heartland provided an online point of sale to local restaurants to provide solutions to their pandemic-caused adversity, Fisher said.
Despite providing any kind of systems solutions restaurants and other businesses need, Fisher said Heartland has played a larger role than just credit card processing and point of sale systems. He said his clients truly become his friends.
“I am a business consultant and a friend to my customers,” Fisher said. “People do not go into business wanting to work eight hours a day, every day of the week and end up hating their jobs. I am able to take away a lot of those problems and help them focus on what they do really well.”
Fisher said his efforts in the business networking community have helped his reputation in the credit card processing industry.
“We are truly partnering with our customers,” Fisher said. “That’s probably why we are the largest and the best company in the industry.
“I like making my job bigger than myself. I’m always trying to give back, help and support others all the time. It’s a community and I try to include a lot of people around me to make them a part of something bigger as well.”
For more information on Heartland Connect, visit heartlandconnect.biz.