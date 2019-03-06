Home is where the hearth is for Chris and Bob Mikulas, owners of the new Hearth House in Monument.
For Chris, a hearth symbolizes home, comfort and a special gathering place for family. Hearth House delivers on this theme with a unique 25-foot tall two-sided fireplace and hearth structure that can be enjoyed indoors or on the outdoor patio.
Hearth House is the area’s newest venue for a variety of events including weddings, rehearsal dinners, receptions, private parties and corporate and nonprofit functions. Regarding weddings, Chris especially wanted to “provide a beautiful space at a more affordable rate and flexible platform without as many restrictions as other venues.”
Some special upcoming events are scheduled to provide a sneak peek at the completely redesigned building and to establish partnerships with local vendors:
• Open house for local industry professionals, including caterers, bakers, and more, Friday, 1-6 p.m.
• General public open house, March 9, 1-7 p.m.
• Official ribbon cutting. The general public is welcome to attend. March 19, 4:45-5 p.m.
• Business After Hours event hosted by the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, March 19, 5-7 p.m. This event is open to Chamber members by invitation only. Contact the Chamber at 481-3282 for more information.
Through the construction process, the Mikulas planned well, expecting inevitable delays. Two weeks of rainy weather in July prevented pouring concrete for the patio, which then delayed building of the all-important fireplace and exterior painting. Extremely busy schedules of contractors trying to keep up with the bustling Front Range construction also made for some challenges, yet they were able to stay on schedule for the March opening events. And Hearth House will hit the ground running, having already booked about 30 events for the coming months.
Hearth House sits on the site of the original Monument Hotel, built in 1874, and which burned in a fire in the 1920s. When digging the foundation for the patio, builders unearthed some hotel artifacts including bottles, hardware and even parts of a Model-T automobile.
From the 1970s until early 2000, the site was a Post Office. Mikulas bought the property and renovated the building to house a pediatrics office. Now, the structure has gone through a complete overhaul to appear like a historic farmhouse with a modern twist. The exterior features whitewashed brick, black shutters, window boxes and sliding farmhouse doors. A cupola was added to the roof for more natural light inside and more of a farmhouse look from the exterior. The layout also includes a patio and courtyard with a waterfall, complete with a view of the Rocky Mountains.
Taking a step inside, guests will experience a freestanding open feel to the main room, great for events with no visual obstacles like posts and pillars. The remodel included exposing the trusses and adding decorative hardware.
The fireplace hearth is 70 inches wide and 42 inches tall and features custom stone work that matches the color scheme. The interior space can accommodate groups of up to 250 people seated or 299 standing. Right next door is the adorable Hearth House Cottage, lined with a white picket fence. The cottage is mainly used as a convenient and comfortable space for wedding parties to prepare for their event.
Chris is optimistic that the new venue will add to the community by drawing more people to downtown Monument and exposing them to local businesses.
Terri Hayes, president of the Tri-Lakes Chamber, echoed these sentiments. She believes the new venue will be an asset to the community.
“Hearth House has curb appeal and is beautiful inside and out,” Hayes said. “It will be a great addition and the number of events there will attract more people to downtown.”
For more information and to book a tour, visit hearthhousevenue.com.