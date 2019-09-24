Here’s a story that plays out daily: it’s 11 p.m. on a Thursday and the doors swing open to the emergency room. In walks Michael, again. The staff are familiar with his desire for more painkillers to offer the euphoric, pain reducing, calming qualities of opioid drugs.
During Michael’s senior year in high school, he sustained a football injury that required surgery. Three months later he had his wisdom teeth removed. He was prescribed opioids after both surgeries and his use of prescription opioids transitioned to addiction within three months of when he started taking the medications.
After years of drug use, doctor-shopping to get painkiller prescriptions, stealing medications from friends, and even doing prison time due to two robberies meant to help get money for more drugs, Michael thought he was at the end of his life’s journey. However, the moment that helped him survive came in November 2018, when he went to the ER to seek treatment for addiction instead of requesting painkillers. He specifically asked for buprenorphine, a medication that treats opioid addiction by damping withdrawal and cravings for drugs. He is now working in a steady job and although his struggles and pain have not disappeared, he is clean and feels he has hope for a life he almost lost.
According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, every day, 130 people die from opioid overdoses. Almost 80% of heroin users reported misusing prescription opioids prior to the use of heroin. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the widespread abuse of opioid medications the worst drug epidemic in U.S. history, declaring it a national emergency.
The crisis of opioid-related deaths has escalated in three cycles since the 1990s. First, from medications such as oxycodone, then growing heroin use and more recently due to overdoses of synthetic opioids (such as fentanyl). People who had become addicted to painkillers turned to heroin because it was cheaper and easier to get than prescription medication and then turned to synthetic opioids.
Experts from the American Medical Association believe that opioid addiction has become a crisis because opioids are so readily available and lead to chronic, decades-long addiction. Although most people take prescription medications responsibly, 1 in 7 people is expected to develop a substance use disorder at some point in their lives. The National Survey on Drug Use and Health in 2017 estimated 21 million Americans suffer from a substance use disorder, which is more than the number of people who have all cancers combined. And only 4 million receive treatment.
Leaders are seeking better ways to treat pain and control the administration of opioids by trying to understand the science of addiction and search for less addictive medicines. At the core of tackling this problem is changing the siloed addiction treatment facilities to addressing addiction like any other medical condition and building treatment plans into the healthcare system. This straightforward idea would expand access to addiction treatment across the nation.
Many health professionals are also following new guidelines for prescribing opioids that aim to reduce risk and improve patient care. However, these guidelines are tempered with an understanding that concern about opioid addiction has curbed the availability of prescriptions so much that it may have created a backlash.
For example, some chronic pain patients who legitimately relied on the medicines find it difficult to get them anymore. Health experts acknowledge the difficulty of balancing the risk of addiction with their responsibility to be humane and ease pain.
Recognizing the complexity and urgency of this epidemic, the Office of the Surgeon General has released several addiction reports and publications to accumulate information on the prevalence of substance use, opioid misuse, opioid use disorders, opioid overdoses and related harms.
The goal of the report discusses opportunities to bring substance use disorder treatment and mainstream health care systems into alignment so that they can address a person’s overall health rather than in isolation. They also hope to equip health care providers, communities, policymakers, law enforcement and families with the information and tools they need to address this growing epidemic with steps they can take to prevent substance misuse and reduce its consequences so that, like Michael, more patients can be on the road to recovery.
For additional information, go to addiction.surgeongeneral.gov.
Gloria Winters is a doctor of physical therapy who specializes in orthopedics and exercise physiology. She is chief medical officer for the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region with a focus on health care integration in the community. Contact Dr. Winters with questions or topic ideas at gwinters@ppymca.org.