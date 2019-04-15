My patient was dying. We both knew it. Not the dying that comes after a life fully lived to a ripe old age, but a life cut short — only 26.
We knew the sickness was not going to stretch on for years. She would die soon. Was there someone I should call? No, no one, she told me. No close friends or immediate family. Unhappy circumstances had led to severe isolation.
The sadness of her death was coupled with the sorrow of witnessing the severity of her loneliness.
My patient’s story is not uncommon. I see variations regularly — old or young, at the beginning or end of life. A young person struggling with opioid addictions, an older woman whose best part of her day is going to the kitchen to make lunch, alone. A soldier feeling isolated after returning home from deployment, struggling with wounds seen and unseen. In these moments, it seems the only thing worse than suffering a serious illness is suffering it alone.
Social isolation and loneliness is a growing epidemic. A recent study from the AARP Foundation says that about one third of U.S. adults age 45 and older report feeling lonely. In addition, about one third of Americans older than 65 now live alone, and half of those are 85 and older.
Research shows that loneliness can impair health by disrupting sleep patterns, raising levels of stress hormones and inflammation. It can also increase the risk of heart disease, arthritis, type 2 diabetes, and dementia. One study published by the British Medical Journal found that isolation increases the risk of heart disease by 29 percent and stroke by 32 percent.
Another study that combined data from 70 studies and 3.4 million people found that socially isolated individuals had a 30 percent higher risk of dying in the next seven years, particularly for the middle age. Loneliness can accelerate cognitive decline in older adults, and isolated individuals are twice as likely to die prematurely as those with more robust social interactions.
Socially isolated children have significantly poorer health 20 years later, even after controlling for other factors. A study published in the Journal of Social and Clinical Psychology discovered a causal link between the use of social media and negative effects on well-being, primarily depression and loneliness. With all the data we have accumulated, we know that social isolation and loneliness can have as big an impact on health as moderate smoking, excessive alcohol consumption and obesity.
Evidence of social isolation and loneliness is clear. What to do about it is less so. It is tricky because of the profound stigma that surrounds admitting we are lonely. It can feel as though we have failed at the fundamentals of love, belonging and attachment.
If human connection is central to well-being then ideally, we need to come together within our community to create relationships that connect spirit, mind and body.
The YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region has many programs that connect community lives together. Please visit ppymca.org to learn more.
Dr. Gloria Winters is a doctor of physical therapy who specializes in orthopedics and exercise physiology. She is the Chief Medical Officer for the YMCA of the Pikes Peak Region with a focus on health care integration in the community. Contact Dr. Winters with questions or topic ideas at gwinters@ppymca.org.