Colorado student achievement scores have improved, on average, since 2021 but have not quite reached pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the 2022 Colorado Measures of Academic Success exam results.
Students across the state had been making gradual improvements in English and math proficiency since 2014, when the Colorado Department of Education first began administering the CMAS exams. Testing was suspended in 2020 due to the pandemic but resumed the following year.
In 2019, the last full school year before the pandemic, 44.5% of Colorado students met or exceeded expectations in English, and 32.7% reached that level in math.
Last year, student achievement took a step back, with the statewide average declining to 43% for English and plunging more steeply to 27.4% for math.
In 2022, CDE data indicate performance rates are beginning to climb back to where they were before the pandemic, with more significant improvement in math than in English Language Arts. While 43.5% of students met or exceeded state standards in English — an improvement of half a percentage point from 2021 — math scores recovered 4 percentage points for a statewide average of 31.4%.
Click or tap here to search school district results
Students in grades 3-8 take the CMAS tests in math and English language arts. Students in fifth, eighth and 11th grades take the CMAS science assessments.
“Today, we celebrate the fact that student scores were better in most cases than they were in 2021, but we continue to face the challenge of fully bringing kids back to the levels they were before the disruptions of the pandemic as well as closing the historic opportunity and achievement gaps,” said Colorado Education Commissioner Katy Anthes.
“The hard work from teachers, parents and students over the past year has been remarkable, and with support from the COVID relief funds targeted at addressing lost learning opportunities, I’m confident we will continue our rebound.”
In the Pikes Peak region, students made meaningful progress in math and English. On average, 47.9% of area students met or exceeded expectations in English and 32.5% did so in math, an improvement from 2021 of nearly 1.75% and 6.45%, respectively.
Colorado Springs education choice advocate Steve Schuck said the 2022 CMAS results offer little to celebrate when fewer than half of the state’s students are where they should be in English, and less than one-third are achieving at or above standards in math.
“Public schools simply aren’t performing at the levels they could and should, and there’s very little that should give anybody any encouragement that it’s going to get any better in the short term,” he said.
Schuck said the CMAS scores are a referendum on how the public school system serves — or often fails to serve — its students, and that the system has little motivation to improve itself.
“Public education, in general, is a monopoly,” he said.
“If the customer isn’t dissatisfied with the quality of the product, why should the provider try to make it better?”
While participation rates vary between school districts, the data show a marked increase from 2021 in the number of students who took the exam. In the Colorado Springs area, the average CMAS participation rate dropped from 94.6% in 2019 to 73% in 2021. That number increased to 91% in 2022.
