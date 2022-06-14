It’s that time of year when students of all ages are on break from school, and you might find yourself asking “How will I keep them active and engaged for so many weeks, on a budget, and without losing my patience?” OK, I’m projecting as a parent myself, now with two young teens in our house who are already proclaiming boredom early into summer break.
If you’re a parent or caregiver like me and searching for ways to keep your children’s minds and bodies active until school resumes, look no further than Monument and Palmer Lake libraries of Pikes Peak Library District. Our Library team is here to help kids and teens explore new hobbies, develop skills, and discover (or rediscover) the joy of reading.
All of this is possible right now through the Library’s annual summer reading (and activity) program. Summer Adventure, presented by Children’s Hospital Colorado, encourages anyone from 0-18 to read, imagine and move through Aug. 15. All participants have a chance to collect and win various prizes all summer long. Thousands have already signed up since its launch on June 1, and we want your family to join in the summer fun!
There are so many benefits to PPLD’s Summer Adventure for young children to young adults. This summer program is a great way to help your child or teen improve reading skills, develop their interests, and stay entertained and active. And, there’s no cost to participate, thanks to taxpayer funding for the Library District.
Kids of all ages get to have fun while learning, moving and reading — all important for their wellbeing and building the foundation to become a lifelong learner. Programs like this are also known to help combat the “summer slide” while students are on break. No one wants their child to struggle at the beginning of the school year because their minds and bodies weren’t staying active enough. Participation in Summer Adventure can help set up your K-12 students for academic success when school resumes.
For the little ones, there’s ample opportunity for talking, singing, and reading if you sign up for the Summer Adventure program. All of these activities build your child’s brain and vocabulary. Plus, you’ll get to create memories while putting a focus on your child’s literacy and development.
With so many ways to participate in PPLD’s Summer Adventure, parents and caregivers can choose which opportunities are most appropriate for their kids or teens. Here’s a sample of what’s happening at Monument and Palmer Lake libraries: A family concert, ocean-themed crafts and sensory play, storytime, cloth printing for tweens, and pour art for teens. Then, on Aug. 5, join us for a Summer Adventure party outside of Palmer Lake Library, from 10 a.m. to noon
Adults also can find summer adventures with (and without) a library card. Join the Palmer Lake book club or learn to sew at Monument Library this summer. Use our Pikes Peak Culture Pass to visit a local museum or other cultural institution at no additional cost. Check out a yard game, camera or GoPro while finding your next great read or movie to watch. Attend Mountain of Authors on June 18 or our Regional History Symposium on July 9. Or, come learn how to 3D print at a makerspace or use one of two recording studios in our Library District.
There are so many opportunities for people of all ages and interests. I promise you can have an adventure thanks to the Library this summer! Find out more at ppld.org.
Michelle Ray is Chief Communications Officer for Pikes Peak Library District. The Kentucky native enjoys spending time with her husband, stepchildren and pets, plus hiking, paddling and volunteering. She can be reached at mray@ppld.org or 719-531-6333, ext. 6401.