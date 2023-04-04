I don’t get to hit one out of the park very often when it comes to helping one of my kids with a school assignment. This time I did.

Frankly, I’m one of those parents who attempt to help their kids with math homework and soon realize, no, I’m not smarter than a fifth grader. I would have made an embarrassment of myself on that game show.

I’m having to constantly re-educate myself on some subjects like basic algebra and the utter witchcraft that is dividing fractions. Each week, I find myself crossing my fingers and saying, “Come on, geometry!” A subject of which I’m familiar and regularly use in my day job.

However, language arts is one area I am most helpful. With over two decades as a professional writer and journalist, I’m most effective helping all the kids with essays, book reports and other assignments. Research is also where I can help steer the kids in good directions whether it’s Dr. Google, as we call it in our house, Lexus/Nexis or other federal government websites and resources.

A couple of weeks ago, I received a mass email from my son’s teacher which stated students had the option of doing a research project on an author in March in lieu of their usual monthly book reports. My son, Foster, now 10 years old, opted for the research project.

With him being a huge reader of the Trapped in a Video Game series, a five book series authored by young adult adventure writer Dustin Brady, 37, I assumed he would want to do research on what has become his favorite scribe.

Brady has authored not only the Trapped in a Video Game series, but also the Escape from a Video Game choose-your-path, or choose-your-own-adventure books as they were called when I was a kid. He also penned a couple of young adult mysteries which he co-wrote with his wife, a pair of Superhero for a Day books and a new series he is publishing called the World’s Worst Time Machine. He is presently writing the second book of that series.

In addition, he has authored and published two young adult books called the Legend of Battle Island and the Monster of Battle Island, marketed as the Battle Royale series, under the pseudonym Matt Korver.

So, with plenty of works for Foster to research and with me pleased he even has what he considers a “favorite author,” I began to come up with weblinks of which he could use as resources for his Dustin Brady research project. In the process, I visited the author’s website and learned he offers visits to elementary schools to speak about writing. There was a contact form on his website from which educators could inquire about booking him.

This got my brain matter swirling. I went ahead and used the contact form to ask if the author would be willing to allow my son to interview him for 10 minutes and explained it was for a school assignment. After that, and with a tiny bit of cyber-stalking, I found the author’s personal Facebook page and repeated my inquiry to him through the Facebook Messenger app.

I hadn’t heard a response and by March 20, four days before the project was due, I told Foster of what I had attempted. Foster was excited I tried to get a hold of the author but understood there was no response.

The following morning, however, I woke up to find a Messenger notification and it was Brady. He was willing and excited for the interview and said he was available that day. We established a time after school and decided it would be done over Zoom. I planned on doing a screen recording with my laptop. I emailed Foster’s teacher to make sure submitting the video of the interview would be acceptable, and she was more than excited for him to do so.

Before dropping him off at school, I told Foster we got our interview and he would be performing it about an hour after he gets out. He proceeded to what could best be described as “freak out.” He was wide-eyed, excited and flustered.

“I don’t even know what to ask him,” Foster said.

I told him the assignment had guideline questions and I would write a couple others down for him. All he had to do was look at the questions and ask.

Later that day, at the agreed time, Brady and I got connected on Zoom and I started the screen recording. I introduced Foster to the author and let the boy take my seat in front of the laptop. Brady asked how Foster was doing.

After a slight pause, I thought Foster was going to have problems actually doing the interview. That is until he finally responded with, “I am in shock.”

This made the author laugh, and that made Foster laugh with him. Once they had their exchange of laughter, Foster relaxed and conducted the interview like a professional. At times, he even went “off script” and asked a couple more detailed questions about Brady’s inspiration for certain aspects of the books Foster had read.

Obviously, I was proud, but more so excited for Foster. I could only imagine being able to interview my favorites at his age like R.L. Stine or, as impossible as it would have been, Agatha Christie.

After their interview concluded, Brady complemented Foster on his performance and said he’s done interviews with young readers before and none of them were as thought-out and provoking as that one.

Foster concluded by saying, “It was a pleasure doing business with you.” This also generated a mutual laugh.

From a journalistic standpoint, this entire opportunity reminded me how important it is to do research with the most qualified sources, and in some cases, the prime source if possible. Thanks to social media, personal sources are far more reachable. I’ve reached Stephen King through Twitter before. I’ve connected with celebrity chefs Michael Chiarello and Brother Luck, a Colorado Springs chef and restaurateur who appeared on two seasons of Top Chef, numerous of my favorite musicians and bands, actors, stage and screen writers, all with the intent of simply answering a couple questions.

It usually just takes a bit of persistence in finding the right channel to reach an individual, or at least their publicist, and making the research decision to go directly to the source. This time, doing so created a moment I’m sure my son will never forget. Nor will I.

Benn Farrell is a Monument-based freelance writer and playwright.