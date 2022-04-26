In the newspaper from some mamy years ago I penned on an odd story. I do not know what might be a similar problem from today, but perhaps you can find some amusement in this strange tale.
It seems the Rio Grande railroad’s special agents (a nice term for their police!) had broken up a ring of thieves. They were waiting to catch the culprits, and it only took a little bit. Picture a car load of people, mainly men, traveling from Pueblo to Denver on the night train. Most of them are sleeping, and to help the conductor they have their ticket stubs in their hats. As the conductor passes through if they happen upon someone without a ticket, they wake them to sell them one.
What the crooks would do was to grab one or more of these stubs from another man’s hat, go to another car, if possible, put it in their hat and take a nap. This gave them a free ride to Denver!
The sleeping passenger would be quite upset about losing his ticket, and having to shell out the few bucks to cover the loss. The special agents set up a trap, appearing as though they were sleeping, putting ticket stubs in their hats as they waited for the culprits. The trick was these were not real stubs. Indeed, when the conductor came through to collect the “tickets,” the culprits would be caught. Claiming to have tickets, they produced the stub which was not a real ticket stub.
An investigation found that these boys had been riding regularly between various cities, never buying a ticket.
The next problem came when trying to decide which county was going to get these criminals. In the end, a few were dropped off in Colorado Springs, while others landed in Pueblo or Denver jails. The special agents continued to nab “Hat Check” criminals — until word got around that they were likely to not get any more free rides.
E.M. “Mel” McFarland is an artist, historian and railroad enthusiast. He is a Pikes Peak region native and has written a handful of books and guides highlighting the area’s rich history. Contact Mel at mcmidland@yahoo.com.