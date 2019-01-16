WEDNESDAY
BASICS OF BOOKKEEPING
9 a.m.-noon, Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 Second St., Monument, free. Information: 667-3820, sbdc@elpasoco.com. Registration: tinyurl.com/ydguuugk.
Presented by Paul DuMond, CPA and founder of Beyond the Box Accounting, LLC. This workshop is designed for the entrepreneur with little or no experience in business accounting.The workshop will cover functions of record keeping: cash versus accrual systems, recording transactions, revenue, expenses, and depreciation, and accounts payable and receivable. This seminar is great for both small business owners, or business assistants in charge of financial transactions and record-keeping. DuMond holds a bachelor’s degree in accounting and finance and opened his business, Beyond the Box Accounting, in October 2014, where he assists small business owners and managers with all aspects of accounting, bookkeeping, QuickBooks software, payroll and taxes.
FRIDAY
PAPER TIGERS ORIGAMI CLUB
4:30-5:30 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument, free; Information: Lauren, 488-2370, lfellers@ppld.org. Registration: tinyurl.com/ya3eux62.
Come learn origami on the third Friday of every month at the Monument Library! Connie Stanton teaches this monthly class on origami. This month, students will learn two new designs. These classes are open to adults and teens of all skill levels, and all materials are provided. Registration is preferred, but not required. You do not need to have attended previous meetings to attend this one. Monument Library is part of the Pikes Peak Library District, a nationally recognized system of public libraries serving a population of more than 639,000 in El Paso County. With 14 facilities, online resources, and mobile library service, PPLD responds to the unique needs of individual neighborhoods and the community at large.
SATURDAY
ROCKY MOUNTAIN COCKER RESCUE ADOPTION FAIR
11 a.m.-2 p.m., Bentley’s Pet Stuff, 13375 Voyager Parkway; rockymountaincockerrescue.org.
Find your perfect companion and give him or her a forever home at this Cocker Spaniel rescue adoption fair. The mission of the Rocky Mountain Cocker Rescue is to rescue abandoned, stray, endangered and neglected Cocker Spaniels in Colorado and neighboring states; partner with animal control and shelters to rescue unwanted Cocker Spaniels; rehabilitate those who have been abused or neglected; evaluate the dog’s behavior to better understand what it needs to thrive and succeed; assist owners in finding new homes as an alternative to placing their cocker in a shelter; promote the importance of spaying/neutering companion animals; and educate the public on how to prevent animal cruelty and support the closing of puppy mills.
MONUMENTAL ESSENTIAL TREMOR SUPPORT GROUP
1-3 p.m., Monument Library Branch, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive, Monument; Margaret Fiandaco, lumargaret@aol.com.
Founded in 1988 as a nonprofit organization, the International Essential Tremor Foundation (IETF), with a Monument group, is guided by an executive board of directors, a medical advisory board, and an executive director with a staff of two. The organization consists of patients, physicians, educators, health care workers, parents, relatives, friends, and volunteers. The International Essential Tremor Foundation provides hope to the essential tremor community worldwide through awareness, education, support and research.