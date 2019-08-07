FRIDAY
COLORING FOR EVERYONE
4-5:30 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive; Info: Lauren Fellers, 531-6333, ext. 7005, lfellers@ppld.org, ppld.org/monument-library.
Join friends and color themed coloring sheets at a variety of skill levels. Colored pencils, markers and gel pens will be provided, but guests are welcome to bring their own coloring utensils as well. Drop in and stay as long as you’d like. Coloring is known to be fun and recent studies have shown it may be helpful in reducing anxiety. In an Oct. 8, 2015 article posted to the Medical Daily website titled “The Therapeutic Science of Adult Coloring Books: How This Childhood Pastime Helps Adults Relieve Stress,” author Dana Dovey writes, “Dr. Stan Rodski, a neuropsychologist who also happens to be the author of his own line of adult coloring books, says that coloring elicits a relaxing mindset, similar to what you would achieve through meditation.”
SUNDAY
ROWDY COLORADO WITH RANDI SAMUELSON-BROWN
1-2 p.m., Monument Library, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Drive; Information: Meredith Moore, 531-6333, ext. 7005, mmoore@ppld.org, ppld.org/monument-library.
Join author Randi Samuelson-Brown for a boisterous look at the early days of Colorado spanning from 1859-1930. Rowdy Colorado will cover: the shortage of women, gambling, bad whiskey recipes, licit and illicit drugs, prostitution and cattle rustling. Samuelson-Brown is a native of Colorado, originally from Golden. She is the author of “The Beaten Territory,” an award-nominated historical fiction set in a vice-riddled Denver and Leadville during the 1890s. She lives in Denver.
MONDAY
SEMINAR FOR MANAGERS, SUPERVISORS, HR AND MORE
8:30 a.m.-noon, 2424 Garden of the Gods Road, Building C, Colorado Springs; Registraion: tinyurl.com/y3gdbaaq.
How do you move up from being a good manager to being a star manager? Learn the strategies needed to solve the worst workplace problems, energize your employees and be the manager other managers envy and bosses want to reward. Glenn Shepard lives in Nashville, where he has owned his own business for 30 years and has been in management for 33 years. He is the best-selling author of six books, 13 DVD programs and 658 published articles. His seminar is now the No. 1 rated management and front-line supervisory training in America. Some of the highlights of this seminar will include real world solutions; how to diffuse tension and derail toxic behavior; managing Generation X and Y employees; and how to delegate your way to success. This program has been approved for 3.25 (general) recertification hours toward PHR, SPHR and GPHR through the HR Certification Institute and SHRM.
PROJECT PHOTOGRAPHY CLASS
With Peter Kowalchuk, 7-9 p.m., Mountain Community Mennonite Church, 643 Colorado 105 Palmer Lake, free; pdphotographers.com.
Photographer Peter Kowalchuk will teach area photographers about project photography, discussing how it works and its pros and cons. “I love to make photographs of things I see that move me and interest me visually. I call my process ‘eyelumination.’ My eyes illuminate a subject and I work to capture it and render it as a fine-art photograph,” Kowalchuk said. He hopes photographers leave his presentation with an appreciation of project photography and ideas on how they can expand their photographic life by incorporating projects into it.