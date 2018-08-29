WEDNESDAY
TEEN ARTS AND CRAFTS: FIDGET SPINNERS
4-5p.m., Monument Library, Monument Meeting Room, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Dr., Monument; 488-2370, ppld.org/monument-library.
Hey Teens! On the last Wednesday of each month, use the library’s meeting room as a space to create! With school starting back up this month, make your own fidget spinners. Join us in the meeting room this afternoon to design your own custom fidget spinner. Ages 9-18. All supplies will be provided.
SATURDAY
BOOK SWAP
2-4 p.m., Monument Library, Monument Meeting Room, 1706 Lake Woodmoor Dr., Monument; 488-2370, ppld.org/monument-library.
Too many books piling up on your shelves? Looking for something new to read? Come to the inaugural Book Swap event at the Monument Library! Bring your old books, exchange them for tickets, and then swap them out for books brought by others. The Friends of the Library will be providing some books as well to get participants started. Come talk books, trade books, and make some fun crafts with us this afternoon! Open to adults, teens and families. The Pikes Peak Library District is a nationally recognized system of public libraries serving a population of more than 535,000 in El Paso County.
SATURDAY
ROCKY MOUNTAIN MUSIC
ALLIANCE PIANO QUARTET
With Zahari Metchkov, Geoffrey Herd, Ekaterina Dobrotvorskaia and Max Geissler, 7-9 p.m., The Church at Woodmoor, 18125 Furrow Road, Monument, $12 in advance, $15 at the door. Advance tickets: rmmaconcerts.org.
Rocky Mountain Music Alliance is a nonprofit corporation whose mission is to provide for the enjoyment of classical music in the Pikes Peak region and to support the study of classical music. RMMA brings world-acclaimed musicians to the Tri-Lakes area several times each year to perform chamber music in intimate settings. This piano quartet will play classical sounds from the likes of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart (Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, K. 478), Gustav Mahler (Piano Quartet in A minor) and Felix Mendelssohn (Piano Trio No. 1 in D minor).
TUESDAY
R.E.A.D. CLUB (READ, ENGAGE AND DISCUSS)
9:30-11:30 a.m., Benet Hill Monastery Sisters, 3190 Benet Lane, Colorado Springs, free, donations accepted; Registration: benethillmonastery.org. Benet Hill Monastery Sisters: 633-0655.
Participants of the R.E.A.D. Club will use the Benedictine practice of reading, listening and discussing books with “the ear of our heart,” sharing how the stories/books spiritually impact our lives and listen to the wisdom of others. There are four sessions: Tuesday, Sept. 4; Nov. 6; Jan. 8, 2019; and May 9, 2019. Each session is independent with a new facilitator. Attend one or all depending on your interest and time! Books are not provided, but are sold at Benet Gifts, the onsite gift shop. Registration is required. Benet Hill Monastery is a contemporary Benedictine Monastic present providing a sacred space of hospitality and other ministries to the community.