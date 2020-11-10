MONUMENT • Haley Chapin aspires to make growth her legacy at Tri-Lakes Cares.
Chapin recently celebrated her 10th year as executive director of Tri-Lakes Cares, where she has seen many changes for the nonprofit organization during her tenure.
She came to the organization after working as executive director for a nonprofit therapeutic horseback riding center in Parker. There she oversaw the operation of the 40-acre facility which averaged about 18 horses and gave therapeutic riding lessons and hippotherapy sessions to over 150 individuals who were physically, cognitively, mentally and emotionally challenged. Horses still remain the love of her life, Chapin said.
One of the largest changes in Tri-Lakes Cares during Chapin’s tenure was moving into the 21st century with its ability to track, view, analyze and react to data from the products and services the organization delivers to the community. When she first started working for Tri-Lakes Cares, the organization was recording client data on paper with pencil and client files once a year. By the time its demographics could be compiled once a year, the data was already outdated, she said.
“Back when I arrived at TLC, I wasn’t able to tell you how much cash and in-kind value was spent in each of the three areas of our mission statement,” Chapin said. “Emergency programs, relief programs and self-sufficiency programs. But now we have tracking mechanisms in place to do so.”
Over the last 10 years, the organization has developed a donor database, an electronic newsletter, accounts with the social media platforms, a grants database and most importantly, an electronic client database. Through her leadership, Tri-Lakes Cares has built systems which allow its team to function at a higher level, which allows it to better serve its community, she said.
Chapin said she feels blessed to have been a part of the growth and development of TLC.
“I know when I leave, my legacy will be growth,” she said. “Growth in staff, growth in ability to serve our community, growth in competitiveness in the fundraising world and growth in maturing our organization overall.
“Honestly, I’m so proud when I look back and see how far we have come, but we didn’t get this far just because of me. I work hard to surround myself with amazing people who accomplish great work.”
Around 2013, Tri-Lakes Cares had a sizeable jump in cash revenue and a large amount of that was related to grants which it was awarded by various foundations, charitable trusts and governmental grants, Chapin said. Being able to be competitive in the world of grants was a turning point for the organization.
“It allowed us to offer more support to our community members who need it most,” Chapin said. “It was also the year of the Black Forest Fire and we played a very complementary role to the Red Cross Shelter, which was stationed up at the high school.”
The executive director said once TLC makes it out on the other side of the COVID-19 pandemic, she feels it would be her biggest accomplishment thus far. She said keeping up with the increased need is an insurmountable feat but one she is proud to say its one of which the organization has done a good job keeping pace.
“Unlike the Black Forest Fire, which directly impacted several hundred, this current tragedy of the pandemic is impacting us all,” Chapin said.
This is the year Chapin hopes the community will dig deep for TLC and others like it through both financial contributions and volunteer time, she said. With the pandemic marking one of the most challenging years for the nonprofit, it has been pushed to its limit, she said.
“We pushed ourselves to be creative at solving problems,” Chapin said. “Like how to still serve our most vulnerable population during an economically challenging time. Pushed ourselves in the number of hours we work or the number of days in a row we work knowing there are seniors, youth, single parents and other out there who are worse off than us.”
In addition, TLC has pushed technology capacity to figure out ways to allow staff to work from home and pushed requests to the community for new volunteers to help the organization keep up with the rising demands, she said.
“The increase in demand is real and we can’t continue to keep pace without the community’s support both with financial donations and your volunteer time,” Chapin said.
More information about Tri-Lakes Cares is available tri-lakescares.org.