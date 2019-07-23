The siren call today from the Left is to forgive $1.6 trillion in U.S. student loans. Is that fair or wise? My knee-jerk reaction as a conservative is hell no! But I just read an article that leaves me seething with contempt for the cushy setup of student loans in the last 40 years or so.
From 1970 to 1980 the cost of college essentially didn’t change (adjusted for inflation). Then Sallie Mae and other government-backed financing came along. Until then much of college loans were done by and through normal commercial bank loans.
What happened was Sallie Mae and others began “insuring” the default risk of loans. This lead banks to be able to expand their student loaning which quickly spread from being a low-income initiative into one that supported middle and upper-income students as well.
But here is the rub. The profits remained in the private sector, but the risk was subsidized and held by the government. So, being profit-motivated businesses, banks pushed aggressively to grow their student loan portfolios. And let’s not forget the self-serving law that did not allow even bankruptcies to release students from their loan obligations. Talk about stacking the rules.
With an increase in the supply of loan money, what did the universities and colleges do? They increased their tuition. From 1980 until today the CPI was about 300%, meaning prices in general tripled over about 40 years. In the same amount of time, college tuition rose by over 1,100% (U.S. Labor Department) to 1,225% (Bloomberg), or an 11- or 12-fold increase of fees. Who benefited? Both the banks and the universities. And who held all the risk? The government. What a perfectly wonderful setup ... a deal that essentially socialized losses while privatizing gains for the banks. And who took it in the shorts? The students now weighed down by artificially high loans that were falsely generated by profit-seeking banks and universities that saw a huge influx of new revenues.
So am I in favor of forgiving all those loans? My knee-jerk reaction is still no. But I think banks and universities should be held accountable for what looks like a government-backed risk-free con job that artificially enriched both the banks and the universities.
Where did all the influx of “flush” money go? Who benefitted? Why did the exorbitant increases in tuition or the huge rise in college student debt not receive clarion cries of alarm? What cabal of university/bank/government organizations allowed this to begin and then egregiously continue until it has become a major national, political and personal student crisis?
I don’t often side with the more liberal viewpoints, but on this issue, it appears to me that there are plenty of questions to be asked, plenty of self-interested parties to question, and plenty of students who have been made victims of the very government that portends to be seeking equity for its citizens.
If the worst is to be believed, that the fix has been in for years, that banks got risk-free loans but kept the profits, that universities exploited the supply and demand of money, and enriched themselves, to the detriment of advancing affordable education, and that the government was a willing accomplice; then I think we may have one of the biggest rip-offs in recent history.
By the way, if we decide to pay off these loans, who benefits besides the students? The banks. They essentially get taxpayers to, yet again, subsidize and in this case, pay off the risk-free loans the banks already were making money on.
My thought is that perhaps the banks and the universities should forgive and pay off these loans. And don’t forget to factor in high, risk-free, rates the banks enjoyed and the higher salaries and discretionary monies that flowed into the universities. It is time to bring down the veil on these abuses.
Ron Robins is a resident of Monument.