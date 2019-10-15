We heard the end of a man’s life today, Sept. 29. We didn’t know that’s what we heard, but we did; the roar of guns said so. No one anticipated this outcome earlier in the afternoon when an angry young man destroyed his grandmother’s apartment. Even later, as people came to the front of our church with injuries and car damage, no one anticipated that this young man would enter eternity today ending an afternoon of terror for the community and a lifetime of troubled rage for him.
I work at the church next door to the apartment complex where the man lived. During Sunday school this morning, our teacher taught from 2 Timothy 3:1, “But know this, that in the last days perilous times will come.” Perilous. Unsafe. Fierce. Terrifying. We had no idea that this morning as we sat just yards from the young man’s window, how perilous our day would actually become.
Church was finished and I was sorting and cleaning the clutter left over from a morning of meaningful ministry. As I settled in to listen to the Broncos play this afternoon, an army veteran’s truck was suddenly shot by a pellet gun from the apartment complex next door. He screeched his truck to a stop in front of our church. Bolting from his car to confront the catastrophe in progress, the veteran ran by my office. Not knowing exactly what was unfolding outside, I ran down the hall to tell my husband, a retired police officer, that he needed to get outside to help. Within minutes, police and first responders began arriving to shepherd people to safety.
A young girl of 8 entered our church lobby with her mother and siblings. They were on their way to a family afternoon at Monument Lake, but would never make it. Their car had been hit with a pellet, breaking the back window and hitting the young girl in the shoulder. One of our teens who was at the church this afternoon stepped in to pray for the girl and her family immediately following the shooting while they still reeled from the shock of it all. In that moment, it was hard for any of us to comprehend what we were looking at or really dealing with.
“This is Monument,” I thought to myself. “This doesn’t happen here!”
But it is Monument, and it did happen here.
As more and more police officers and emergency personnel arrived on the scene, a small cadre of victims, bystanders, and other displaced neighbors wandered in and out of the church lobby during the next few hours. The first responders were amazing. They did all they could to protect us, inform us, and meet what needs they could in spite of the very active violent scene they were managing. We all became instant foxhole friends determined to get each other through the perilous and unknown of this afternoon.
When two officers carrying assault rifles walked by the church, we suddenly realized the crisis next door was escalating to life-threatening proportions. A sheriff’s officer directed us to take refuge in the basement, which we did. What has always bothered me about the church’s basement (that it has no windows) suddenly became an significant asset. We gathered downstairs to await the “all clear” from the officers.
Had everyone made it downstairs? Was there anyone else in the lobby that didn’t know where to go? I ran upstairs to be sure no one else was left. Everything looked secure as I raced through the main floor. On my way to the upper floor, a roar from outside the building filled the empty spaces of my anxiety.
The unmistakable roar of finality.
I heard the end of the man’s life as I stood in that stairwell. Time stopped. My heart stopped. In the chaos and confusion of this afternoon, suspended between the temporary and the eternal, John 3:16 wafted through my spirit. I began to pray for this man, his family, the victims downstairs, our neighbors, the police teams outside, and our entire community of Monument.
“For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life.” John 3:16
Yes, these are perilous times; dangerous times, but even in the midst of these times, we can have hope. God has pointed the way through the unsafe, the fierce, and the terrifying. He’s pointed us to His Son who gave His life for us so that when we cross into eternity, we can step into the arms of the Father who sacrificed everything because He loves us.
None of us knows when we could be confronted with our last day on earth. Never has that been more evident as when I looked into the precious face of the 8-year-old girl who had been shot.
As a Christian, my hope and joy is that I never need to face difficult times alone. Jesus promised to never leave me nor forsake me, and today, during an especially perilous time, He proved His faithfulness once again.
Donna A. Tallman is director of Women of Ministry at Northland Community Church in Monument. She is the author of “Considering Jesus” and “Destined for Excellence.”