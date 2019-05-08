Guest Column: It's all Dutchspeak to me
In 1987, when my military family moved to the Netherlands, we moved into a Dutch neighborhood. My 10-year-old son asked us: “All the kids on the street speak Dutch, so can I finally have a dog?” My husband, Paul, told our three children that Dutch was “German, upside down and backwards.” I thought of that characterization last night. I couldn’t get to sleep because my day ended with frustration, tears and even anger. I had failed once again trying to communicate on my new Android phone and my husband’s old I-pad. These devices and their technology were simply “Dutchspeak” to me. My inability to operate in this world of technology is robbing me of my confidence and peace of mind. It impacts my relationships with family, friends, medical professionals, and church staff “ad infinitum.”
First, a glimpse into my past might set the background for this dilemma. I was born in 1946 in Brooklyn, N.Y., one of the first of the Baby Boomers. I was raised in Levittown, about 30 miles from New York City. Life there was unique. It was the first of the post-war planned communities in the nation. It rose out of potato fields with nothing more than acres of dirt. Early photos portrayed me as a happy child with a wide grin who loved to play outdoors. My friends and I spent hours riding our bikes, playing tag and hopscotch and swimming in the local pool. I attended 16 years of Catholic school, earning scholarships along the way. So, how could that young girl find herself unable to communicate effectively today?
I never took typing in my high school of only 400, where courses were limited. As a senior, the choice offered was either typing or physics. As a future science major, there was only one option. So, I was fortunate that my mom, an executive secretary, typed all my college papers while I commuted to my university 19 miles away. I am a person who accepts limitations and adapts to focus on my strengths.
Fast forward to this last year. I had felt no need to master any of the new technology available today. My husband became my scribe as I was writing two books. He would transcribe my messy notes written on yellow legal-sized pads onto the computer. I was so thankful. About a year ago, my children said, ”Mom, it is time to get a smart phone if you want to communicate with your grandchildren.” I was resistant to this proposal. I was dismayed to see people engaged with their devices at restaurants, while at their dinner tables or even while driving. So many appeared to be isolated in their own world. Most children played video games constantly. Gone were the days of simply playing tag or basketball in the driveway. Rarely did I see our neighborhood kids outside, especially in the glorious Colorado weather. The world was becoming insular. Few took the time to get to know their neighbors. People would pull into their driveways, close the garage door and disappear into the world of technology.
I have been called computer illiterate. How fair is that for a young girl who spoke at 9 months and read at the age of 4 and to this day feels that the joy of opening a new book is nirvana? I have recently attempted to master the minimum expertise necessary to text message or email my children and grandchildren. I was encouraged to use speech recognition software. These technologies presented their own challenges. Thus my beloved daughter would say, “We’re all used to mom-speak” after whole thoughts are juxtaposed in the middle of paragraphs. I still feel incompetent — this whole world is just not my style! The most recent shock for me as a former science teacher was to learn from my youngest grandchild, who is in the sixth grade, that all his classes are on the computer. No books are required. Wow, is this the ultimate goal? As a child, I looked forward to receiving my new textbooks and to explore what the year would hold. I loved reading with a flashlight under the covers after lights were out at bedtime. To hold a child on my lap to read Doctor Seuss or Richard Scarry was a joy for me. I even read to my babies in the womb.
This is not to disparage progress. I am the daughter of a math professor who was involved in the earliest days of computer research. I am the mother of a brilliant math teacher and a computer guru. My son is a fighter pilot whose very life depends on technology. My daughter in law is an amazing STEM teacher. This is only a plea for acceptance and understanding for those of us who, for many reasons, still take pen or pencil in hand write on sheets of paper. We embrace a simpler life without all the noise and stimulation of a screen. Call me computer illiterate, but please don’t write me off. I will thank you with a few heartfelt words on a handpicked card with a forever stamp right into your very own hands.
Kerry Harrigan Baerman was born in Brooklyn, N.Y. Upon graduation from Saint John’s University with a B.S. in education, she married Army Lt. Paul Baerman. For more than 26 years she lived as a military wife and mother in a myriad of assignments all over the world. Upon her husband’s retirement from the military, she relocated to Colorado. Kerry’s life is spent volunteering in her church and the community. Her greatest joys are all the children in her life, from her own children and grandchildren to all the children of the community.