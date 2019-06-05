My dear friend, La Nell Stovall, died at 5:30 a.m. on May 27. She was a delightful, gentle woman filled with a quiet strength. She showed me how to live a life of purpose. Over the last few months, when her cancer returned with a vengeance, she taught me how to die with acceptance and grace. I offer this simple story as a tribute to her, since she is the anonymous neighbor who provided the impetus for it. Godspeed, La Nell, you will be dearly missed.
What a privilege it is to choose a name for a precious new life. Nine months of pondering the overwhelming choices available culminates in the moment when parents look into their newborn’s eyes and proclaim, “You will be called ... .” Thus begins a life filled with promise.
Recently, when I moved into a new home in a small neighborhood, I was greeted by, “Hi, neighbor!” I took the opportunity to respond, “My name is Kerry, I am happy to meet you.” She has become not only a neighbor but a close friend.
Today, for many different reasons, we sometimes find that one can feel anonymous. A waiter, a pizza delivery guy, a postal worker — without a name tag — can be made to feel as if they are defined by their job, but we can change that perspective, by simply asking, “What is your name?” This question often leads to an interaction. It can be a moment when a person feels as if he or she does matter.
The other day, I drove to Lowe’s Home Improvement to buy summer flowers for my garden. The workers are knowledgeable, personable, patient, and go above and beyond. I met Jacob in the garden center. I inquired how his parents chose his name and started a short conversation. Asked him how he felt about his job. He smiled and said he was 20 and this was his first job.
As I was checking out, I met a young girl with rainbow-colored hair, tattoos galore and facial piercings. From behind us, a clean-cut, middle-aged man demanded in a loud voice that she call the manager to send a second cashier because the line was too long. It was only 9 a.m. on a Thursday, and the line was only four individuals long. I smiled at her and asked about her unusual name while she worked. She thanked me for the kindness, since that was her second confrontation in a day that was yet young and she had only worked there two weeks.
As I was loading my rosebushes into my red and white Mini, I heard a woman exclaim, “What a cute car!” For some reason I told her I story about buying the car.
My husband had retired in 2012. He announced that since we would do everything together, we would only need one car. For three years we carpooled for all of our medical, volunteer and social obligations. After the third year, I decided it was time for me to get a used car for my sanity! One day in 2017, I saw this darling Mini Cooper on the McCluskey used car lot in northern Colorado Springs. We took the test drive and it sealed the deal for me. Of course, my husband then tried to negotiate the price, and since I was uncomfortable with this process, I wandered around and found a shy man hiding out in the business office.
Being me, I engaged him in conversation. I discovered his name was Tom, son of the McCluskeys, the only one of the five kids to stay in the family business. We chatted about his family and faith and I returned to sign the transaction. The salesman said Tom had spoken to him and had offered a $500 discount on the car since I was so nice to him. Life is good, and there are so many opportunities to connect with others in this often insular world.
I have a dear friend who has eight children. When I first met her family, I made sure she wrote down the name and age of each child for me. It is important for me to regard each child as an individual with a name chosen especially for them. When our time on Earth is complete, our name will live on in the hearts and minds of those we touched. Years from now, when a child visits the family cemetery plot, she may pause and read a name etched in stone: “Mommy, am I named after her?” The mother might answer: “She meant everything to me, so I chose your name to honor her and bless you.” I am named after County Kerry in Ireland, a country I cherish. Thanks, Mom and Dad!
Kerry Harrigan Baerman was born in New York. For more than 26 years she lived as a military wife and mother in a myriad of assignments all over the world. Kerry’s life is spent volunteering in her church and the community. Her greatest joys are all the children in her life, from her own children and grandchildren to all the children of the community.