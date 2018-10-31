Guest column: Confronting fear with self-assurance and confidence
Today is Halloween. All the ghosts, ghouls, goblins and things that go bump in the night are, for one 24-hour period, swaggering about in the streets. Fear: right where you can see it.
This time of year routinely sends me into an introspective state. There’s something about the changing season that forces me to reflect inward and evaluate my hopes, dreams and — aptly — my fears. Fall is a reminder of what good can happen when you let things go.
We all deal with fear. As a child, I loved watching “Fear Factor.” For those less familiar, it was a competitive-style game show in which six contestants performed extreme stunts designed to challenge them mentally and physically, according to the show’s Wikipedia page. The winner took home a cash prize.
Competitors faced common fears head on: they ate insects, sat in tubs of snakes, jumped from helicopters, walked tight-ropes. That sort of thing. These people went toe-to-toe with fear in a way that was fascinating to watch.
But sometimes fear isn’t so in-your-face. Sometimes it’s fear of public speaking, or fear of darkness, or open spaces, or tight spaces. Lots of people, every day, make the decision to take on whatever it is they’re afraid of and tackle it once and for all. They free themselves from the burden holding them back.
I’m blessed in many ways, so my personal fears aren’t generally about my basic wellbeing. Mine tend to be a symptom of my own insecurities. Real or imagined, they affect how I perceive myself.
The two I’ve struggled with — particularly when I was younger and less confident — have been failure, and what other people think of me.
In school, failure was quantitative. My success as a student was reflected in my grades. I held high standards for myself and when I didn’t meet them, I beat myself up about it. It took me years to ignore the voice in my head whispering, “You can’t,” or “You’re not good enough.” I let my fear of failure hold me back in some ways, like not seizing opportunities for which I was qualified — scholarships, colleges I wanted to attend, internships and jobs.
Fear of failure tied in with my fear of how I was being perceived. When I was in my late teens, social media became ubiquitous and it was easier to compare myself to others. Seeing my friends living carefree fun lives made me feel like I was behind. I didn’t realize my perception of their lives was a result of seeing what they wanted me to see — just the “highlights,” the fun stuff.
Perhaps it’s the wisdom and maturity that comes with age, but over the years I realized the only thing holding me back was myself. I knew I was as capable as anyone else, and I wasn’t going to fulfill my dreams if I didn’t try. I had to take control, just like on “Fear Factor.” Once I put myself out there, doors started opening up and more opportunities presented themselves. As I accomplished more, I found pride in myself. The self-inflicted pressure to “keep up” with my friends faded. Yes, it’s still easy to become consumed in what other people are doing, but we are all successful, if only in different ways.
Recently I cracked open a fortune cookie. When I unraveled the slip of paper, I read crimson words of encouragement: “You are destined for greatness.” I taped it onto my computer monitor and read it every day for inspiration. It keeps me on path.
If I ever feel sorry for myself, I try now to become self-aware of that voice, snap out of it and realize I have nothing to fear. I am loved, I am safe, I am appreciated, and I have many accomplishments of which to be proud. And I know there are many more accomplishments I’ve yet to obtain.
Conquering fear can be as simple as looking it straight in the eye. Ignore that malicious voice that says “You can’t.” You can.
I’m destined for my own type of greatness. You are too.
Breeanna Jent has lived in the Pikes Peak region for three years. In her free time, she enjoys spending time with her family and discovering all Colorado Springs has to offer, especially the food. Drop her a line or send your calendar events and community photos to breeanna.jent@pikespeaknewspapers.com.