Guest Column: Community needs to work together to solve schools' math problems
Taxpayers rejected huge new debt/tax increases that would have cost as much as $65 million over the life of the loan. However, District 38’s seating capacity challenges remain and need solutions that don’t require new tax hikes.
The community should come together with creative ways to solve these issues. Instead of property tax increases that were rejected by a 2-to-1 ratio, we should explore innovative and cost-effective ways to add new school seating capacity.
The following are some suggestions:
1. Developers and home builders should pay higher fees to District 38. Since they profit from new home sales, they should pay significantly more toward the new schools and infrastructure needed to serve households moving into our area.
2. Portables should be added where needed. I went to school in a portable and received a first-class education. Monument Academy (MA) has been successfully using portables, and adding them is sensible and cost-effective.
3. District 38 should make Grace Best Elementary School a fully functioning school again. Despite overinflated projections to accomplish this objective, taxpayers are smart and know Grace Best can, and should, be renovated for much less than the $65 million figure in the bond/MLO. Update existing functional D-38 schools before coming to taxpayers with ideas to build shiny, new (and expensive) schools.
4. Use the excess capacity at D-38 high schools for middle-school students. Other school districts successfully have both middle- and high-school students on a shared campus.
5. Taxpayers who voted for 4A/4B can voluntarily donate to D-38. Although these measures didn’t pass, supporters can choose to make a positive impact by contributing toward new buildings and receive tax benefits.
6. D-38’s public charter school, Monument Academy, is building a new school at highways 83 and 105 (thanks to a generous donation from two property owners who care about our community.) D-38 has approximately $2 million in reserves from the recent sale of this school site and from saved funds allocated to new buildings. D-38 should consider putting these funds towards a building on this public-school site. By helping add additional capacity, D-38 opens new seats at MA and all D-38 schools. This one step cost-effectively creates more than 900 new seats for the elementary, middle and high schools — and with no additional property taxes.
After looking at the figures below, can anyone seriously justify overpaying by this magnitude an efficient use of limited resources?
New taxes: $65 million plus new bond debt/MLO costs equals more than 600 seats at $108,000 per seat.
No new taxes: $2 million existing D-38 money equals more than 900 seats at $2,222 per seat.
These solutions help solve school capacity challenges — and with no new property taxes. Let’s work together to solve problems efficiently without unnecessary debt or higher property taxes.
Scott R. Saunders is senior vice president of Asset Preservation, Inc. in Palmer Lake. Saunders is also a Tri-Lakes area homeowner whose three children have attended District 38 schools. Send your guest columns for print consideration to hannah.blick@pikespeaknewspapers.com.