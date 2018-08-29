Reporter Evan Ochsner reflects on his summer researching and writing a five-part series on the state of economic development in the Tri-Lakes region for The Tribune.
It’s a thought that I never had myself, despite all the growth that I’ve witnessed during my 15 years in Monument: that if a town isn’t growing, it’s dying.
“They do one or the other,” President and CEO of the Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce Terri Hayes told me in the first interview I conducted for my series. “They’re headed down or they’re headed up, and we don’t want to head down.”
My parents moved our family to the Tri-Lakes area the summer before my twin brother and I entered kindergarten. Like many residents here, they moved for the schools, and for 15 years of my life, I assumed that’s why everyone chose the area.
But what has been most interesting in working on this series has been the opportunity to hear from different voices on their reasons for why they call the Tri-Lakes area home. Whether it be the mountains, the local bike trails, the job opportunities in Colorado Springs and Denver, or the schools, the residents I talked to over the last month had a plethora of reasons for why they moved here.
I recognize the role that the Tri-Lakes area has played in my social and intellectual development, and while I will always remain grateful for the many lessons I have learned, and relationships that I have built, I understand how critical it is that those of us who were raised here one day leave the area — sooner rather than later.
While the Tri-Lakes area is an ideal environment in which to be raised, personal growth is limited if it occurs in one place. What makes the Tri-Lakes area an ideal location for raising children is also what makes it an ideal place to leave: most residents here have similar life experiences, so they think the same way, too. For those of us who have spent the majority of our lives in the area, our worldviews are shaped by the monolith of viewpoints that surrounds us. That’s why it is so critical for young people to leave this area in pursuit of higher education or other opportunities.
In school, we would always talk about the “Monument bubble,” but we never realized just how real it was until we left. Most of us leave for a bubble of a different kind — a college campus — but there we find a wider range of people with different life experiences. We find new viewpoints, new ideas and new stories.
Terri Hayes is right; there is no real alternative to growth. And while the context of our conversation was economic growth, I’m optimistic that the influx of new residents will bring the opportunity for growth of an entirely different kind: intellectual growth that expands our worldview and enhances our collective empathy.
Evan Ochsner is a Colorado native pursuing degrees in journalism and political science at Northwestern University. He is a former co-editor-in-chief of The Bear Truth newspaper at Palmer Ridge High School. Evan can be reached at eochsner18@gmail.com.