Ever wonder why we have more Friends Groups and Service Clubs than almost anywhere else in Colorado? Here is my theory: your neighbors are “doers.” When they see a problem they find ways to fix it. I’ve seen this happen time and time again.
Four years ago, a group of South Woodmoor neighbors learned that a housing development would be built behind their homes. It was an area that had been informally considered public open space for many years. Instead of grumbling or getting angry, a few of those neighbors got busy looking for options.
I recall the day one reached out to me. I admired Tish’s tenacity but was not optimistic. As a group, they weren’t allowed to apply for Great Outdoor Colorado (lottery) dollars to buy some of the land. Neither Woodmoor or El Paso County were willing to support the purchase. They raised the money themselves, bought 94 acres of land, and recently donated 65 of the acres to Woodmoor Improvement Association, which promises to build and maintain trails. Neighbors did this; 118 came together and created South Woodmoor Open Space. It’s pretty incredible, and we owe them our gratitude.
We also need to thank Douglas County residents. Years ago they voted to increase their sales tax to secure Greenland Open Space and a number of other open space jewels. That .18% tax is about to sunset, but the county is considering asking voters for an extension. That could mean more acres of open space in Douglas County for all to enjoy. It will certainly mean jewels like Lincoln Mountain, Spruce Mountain, Dawson Butte Ranch and Sandstone Ranch will have adequate resources for preservation and protection. I cheerfully spend money in Douglas County because it supports public spaces I use.
A favorite space in El Paso County is at risk. The 90-acre four-mile loop trail in Black Forest Section 16 has been leased by the county for the past 25 years. The lease expires in December. The new lease increases the annual cost from $452 per year to $21,825 per year for the next 10 years. And it doesn’t appear the State Land Board is going to budge on the price. The county is left with two choices: pay the increase or let the land go. The prevailing opinion appears to be keep Black Forest Section 16 at all costs. Some are even asking if it’s time to look at buying the land and making it permanently part of the county park system. Might this be time to consider a TOPS tax in El Paso County? We would join Douglas, Jefferson, Arapahoe, Larimer and other Front Range counties that have decided preserving open space is worth a slight increase in sales tax.
Were we to raise our El Paso County sales tax by .05%, it could mean close to $6 million dollars per year. We could buy, not lease Black Forest Section 16. We could build a nature center for Fox Run Regional Park. It could even be shared with municipalities like Monument, Palmer Lake, Fountain and Manitou Springs for park and trail projects. Maybe a few dollars could be set aside to support groups like Tish’s. Groups who love their neighborhood and are willing to step up when there’s a threat to their quality of life.
It’s something to think about.
Susan Davies is executive director of the 30-year-old Trails and Open Space Coalition. Send any questions and comments to susan@trailsandopenspaces.org.