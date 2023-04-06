The Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup is the nation’s largest community improvement program taking place in more than 15,000 communities each Spring. The Fountain Creek Watershed District will conduct this 1-day cleanup on April 15th, 2023, at 9 a.m. in collaboration with local government, nonprofits, Friends groups, and neighborhoods.

This program engages 2 million volunteers nationwide who take action in their communities to create positive change and lasting impact. Volunteers will select from various sites throughout the watershed and work together to produce cleaner parks, streetscapes, and public spaces through litter removal and elimination.

We invite YOU to join us in giving our home watershed a Spring cleaning!

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or crew leader for The 2023 Great American Cleanup on April 15th at 9 a.m. please email creekweeksoco@gmail.com or visit our website at https://www.fountain-crk.org/great-american-cleanup/ to register.

Hannah Mooney is the Watershed Outreach Coordinator for the Fountain Creek Watershed Flood Control & Greenway District